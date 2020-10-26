NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Detroit Pistons for the 2020-21 season

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a single NBA playoff game in the last 12 years. After another disappointing regular season this year, the Pistons will be under pressure to make some moves in the off-season and improve their roster. Based on some recent NBA trade rumors in this regard, the Pistons could look to off-load some veterans in order to rebuild their roster around a younger core.

Considering the same, let's take a look at five players who might not return to the Detroit Pistons' roster in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five players unlikely to be back with the Detroit Pistons for the 2020-21 season:

The Detroit Pistons have two superstars in Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, both of whom are no longer in their prime. They also have nine other players who will be entering the free agency market in 2020.

Considering these facts, it won't be a big surprise if the Pistons have a major shuffle in their roster in the upcoming off-season. On that note, let us have a look at five Detroit Pistons players who may have played their last for the franchise.

#1 Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons Media Day

There have already been a plethora of NBA trade rumors about Blake Griffin in the past few weeks. At age 31, Griffin is still one of the most explosive bigs in the league.

NBA Trade Rumors: ‘I think Detroit is going to have a market for [Blake Griffin],’ predicts ESPN’s Zach Lowe https://t.co/90aMjGa343 — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) October 20, 2020

While he's no longer the player he once was with the Lob City Clippers, he can still score around 15 points a game and stretch the floor on the offense. Many teams who are in a win-now mode would love to have Griffin on their teams to bolster their frontcourts.

#2 Brandon Knight

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers traded Brandon Knight to the Detroit Pistons as a part of the Andre Drummond deal in February 2020. In the nine games he played in Detroit, Knight has put up some good numbers and has shot the 3-ball exceptionally well.

Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick form the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, per sources. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

However, Knight is already 28 years old and doesn't fit with the Pistons' plans of rebuilding around their young core. With the player becoming an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming off-season, the Pistons may not be too keen to bring him back for next season.