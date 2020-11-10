NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams James Harden could move to that pose a greater Championship threat than the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden has been one of the NBA's most consistent players throughout his career; the past three seasons have easily been his most outstanding in the competition, as he averaged 30+ points per game. Expectedly, NBA trade rumors have linked the guard with a move away from Houston, especially to the Philadelphia 76ers, as discussed on Fox Sports Radio by Ben Maller.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five teams that James Harden could win an NBA Championship with

Despite NBA trade rumors linking the player with the 76ers, there are many teams in the competition that could offer James Harden a better opportunity to win an NBA Championship than the 76ers. In that regard, let us have a look at five such teams.

#1 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

After another promising season with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets, with their impressive playoff run, have gained respect across the league and have been recognized as genuine title contenders next season.

Nikola Jokic has been steadily developing his game as one of the best big men in the league, and he finally has the support of emerging superstar Jamal Murray.

NBA trade rumors have been linking Michael Porter Jr. as a potential trading piece for James Harden. If the trade goes through, the Rockets could have a future superstar for at least the next five years.

Advertisement

The Nuggets have belied their inexperience and punched above their weight in the past two NBA seasons. Combining the raw talent in their roster with an experienced superstar like James Harden could elevate the team to Championship contenders.

#2 Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors

Another team that reporters and fans are quick to write off are the Toronto Raptors. Despite losing their key Championship-winning player, Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were one of the most consistent teams in the regular season, finishing with the second-best record in the East.

The Raptors, who are without a standout shooting guard, could benefit immensely from the arrival of a player like James Harden and get back to winning ways next season.

Advertisement

#3 Miami Heat

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat were another young team that had an outstanding postseason due to their courageous mindset and nothing-to-lose attitude. Led by their experienced guard Jimmy Butler, the Heat rose through the East to take on the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Miami Heat are a team who are at home on the perimeter. That makes them a great fit for Harden, who could combine with the team's young shooters. Throw in the calm heads of Jimmy Butler and James Harden to the mix, the Heat might have a deadly scoring team next season.

Advertisement

#4 Dallas Mavericks

Porziņģis and Dončić have already built quite a partnership.

One of the most exciting teams in the NBA at the moment is the Dallas Mavericks, who have two stars - Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis - in their ranks.

James Harden's arrival could greatly benefit the Mavericks. James Harden could share the point guard duties with Doncic, in the process forming a formidable partnership on the perimeter with the Slovenian star. That along with Kristaps Porzingis' progressing game at the post could make the Mavericks one of the teams to beat in the NBA next season.

The trio could certainly form one of the most feared offenses in the NBA and help the Mavericks mount a serious Championship challenge.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) and James Harden (right) battle

Although they already possess the reigning 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks had another disappointing playoff run in the NBA last season, enduring a second-round defeat against the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Despite the Greek Freak's prowess, the best regular-season team in the Eastern Conference are still missing a cutting edge that could elevate them to Championship contenders. James Harden could be that player for the Bucks.

There is no doubt that it could be challenging to accommodate the two superstars in the same roster.

However, despite the two players having a 'beef' in the past, they could combine to form a formidable force against any team. The partnership could take pressure off Antetokounmpo's shoulders, which could make the player an even bigger threat than he is at the moment.