NBA Trade Rumors: 6-foot-10 rim runner key chip in potential deal to add around Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks landed the top pick in the NBA draft, putting them in a position to pair Cooper Flagg with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. However, just days beforehand, reports emerged indicating that Daniel Gafford wanted to be paid like a starting center, creating a unique problem for Dallas.

In addition to the max contract of Davis and the deal of Irving, the Mavericks also have backup center Dereck Lively II, who is one year away from being extension-eligible. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto thinks that Gafford is a player to monitor in the trade market.

In an article published on Wednesday, Scotto explained why Dallas' roster and Gafford's reported demand have the 6-foot-10 rim runner potentially available to be traded for.

“Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor should he not agree to an extension with Dallas. The 26-year-old center will want a pay raise, the Mavericks already have Davis on a max contract, and 21-year-old center Dereck Lively is a year away from being extension-eligible," Scotto wrote.

Dallas also has Irving to think about in addition to Davis and Lively. While he still has a player option left on his contract for the 2025-26 season, the star guard was on track to secure a max extension this summer.

After tearing his ACL, the team will have to decide whether it will offer him the same max deal or try to negotiate a lower amount.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison could look to LA to trade Daniel Gafford for assets to pair with Anthony Davis & Cooper Flagg

Heading into this summer, Daniel Gafford has one more guaranteed year left on his $14.3 million contract. However, he reportedly wants to be paid like a starting center.

It would be an estimated $5-10 million per year pay bump to put him on par with players like Myles Turner ($20.4 million), Jarrett Allen ($20.0 million), Clint Capela ($22.9 million) and Brook Lopez ($24.0 million).

While Dallas may not be able to give Gafford what he wants, there has been talk surrounding Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Lakers president Rob Pelinka getting together to work out another trade this summer, one that would send Gafford to LA.

The Lakers are in the market for a paint protector who can run the pick-and-roll with Luka Doncic as a lob threat. Doncic and Gafford already have chemistry from their time in Dallas, so insiders like Tim MacMahon and Zach Buckley believe a deal is possible.

The big question is what kind of haul the Mavericks will get in exchange for Gafford.

