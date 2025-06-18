NBA Trade Rumors: 6-foot-9 defensive anchor emerges as sleeper pick in Lakers' 5-man center shortlist

It's no secret that the LA Lakers are looking to bring in a couple of centers in the offseason. According to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of three targets for the Lakers.

The 6-9 big man has been hobbled by injuries since joining the Blazers last season, but he's contributed when healthy.

The other two starting options for the purple and gold are Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets. Williams is probably the cheapest among the three options, while Kessler and Claxton are two of the best young defensive centers in the league.

"Sources say they've held conversations with other teams about Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, Walker Kessler and others," Irwin wrote.

Robert Williams III played in just 20 games this season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He has only appeared in 26 games over the past two years, so his value is not at an all-time high.

On the other hand, Walker Kessler is still in his rookie contract and is coming off the best season of his career. He put up 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 66.3% from the field.

Nic Claxton is entering the second year of a four-year, $100 million contract. The annual value of his deal is decreasing, so it's a team-friendly deal. As for backup center options, the LA Lakers are reportedly eyeing Brook Lopez and Clint Capela.

At 37, Lopez is still capable of starting but is more suited as a backup at this point. Capela is younger, though he has been battling injuries over the past two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. The Swiss big man is also more suitable as a lob threat than Lopez.

Former NBA exec explains why Lakers are having a hard time getting a center

Former NBA exec explains why Lakers are having a hard time getting a center. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, a former NBA executive shared his thoughts on why the LA Lakers may have a hard time acquiring a big man this summer.

"The worst spot you can put yourself in is trying to negotiate while everyone knows about your desperation," the former exec said. "The whole league knows that not only do the Lakers need a starting center and probably a backup, but they need to bring someone in who Luka is going to want to play with."

The former executive added that the Lakers' only hope is to have another team in need to even the playing field and the market.

