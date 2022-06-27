NBA Trade Rumors: 7x All-Star has his sight set only on LA Lakers, insiders believe "everything else is just noise"

Trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving joining the LA Lakers have started to pick up steam. Many analysts laughed at the notion of Irving leaving Kevin Durant and reuniting with LeBron James, but now it appears that this move is a real possibility.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Kyrie Irving has already set his mind on his next destination being the LA Lakers, and the drama around this rumor is nothing but "necessary noise." Amick indicated that their is mutual interest between the franchise and Irving, but their are extenuating circumstances.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are strongly interested in pursuing Kyrie Irving, while the other teams mentioned in rumors have either backed off or are showing little interest.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Two weeks ago I hadn’t even considered Kyrie to the Lakers as a possibility.



A week ago I was intrigued but dismissive, focused on more seemingly plausible offseason scenarios.



Now I’m really starting to believe it’s their only hope of contending next season. Two weeks ago I hadn’t even considered Kyrie to the Lakers as a possibility.A week ago I was intrigued but dismissive, focused on more seemingly plausible offseason scenarios.Now I’m really starting to believe it’s their only hope of contending next season.

Another twist is that the only way they can acquire Irving is if he agrees to take a major pay cut. The deadline for Irving's player option worth $36.9 million is on Wednesday. He would have to take a $6 million mid-level exception and, unprecedentedly, give up on $30 million.

Russell Westbrook makes a Kyrie Irving and LA Lakers union difficult

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving warm up during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Kyrie Irving has a higher market value than Russell Westbrook, and the LA Lakers will not acquire any major assets in return for their point guard. Also, would Kevin Durant sign off on reuniting with Russell Westbrook? According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, neither party has many options in front of them. He reported that neither Durant, Westbrook, or the Nets would be interested in such a union.

Additionally, even if we consider no trade scenario and believe Irving will join the Lakers, Russell Westbrook's contract and history make it difficult for the Lakers to trade him.

Sam Amick reported that Westbrook will be picking up his player option and plans to remain with the team. He notes that the Lakers have to proceed delicately to not worsen an already fragile situation with Westbrook's experience in Los Angeles.

The Athletic's Bill Oram reported a few weeks ago that Westbrook laughed at the idea of coming off the bench. The situation in Los Angeles is already very sensitive and they cannot afford to make matters worse. However, several analysts have predicted that they will need to move Westbrook and acquire Irving or else they will not contend for the title next season.

Dylan Hernández @dylanohernandez



They can’t possibly win with Russell Westbrook. With Irving, they might. That’s pretty much the argument.



latimes.com/sports/lakers/… If the Lakers can acquire Kyrie Irving, they should.They can’t possibly win with Russell Westbrook. With Irving, they might. That’s pretty much the argument. If the Lakers can acquire Kyrie Irving, they should.They can’t possibly win with Russell Westbrook. With Irving, they might. That’s pretty much the argument.latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

The LA Lakers cannot afford to have another mediocre season while James is still playing at an MVP level. He is putting up incredible numbers even at the age of 37 and they cannot waste a year of his prime.

