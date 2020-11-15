NBA Trade Rumors: A case for and against Miami Heat's attempts to bring in Wesley Matthews

As the NBA Moratorium is set to lift, teams around the league are preparing to put trade plans into motion. The latest NBA Trade Rumors have linked Miami Heat with various stars, yet they may look to add experience to their bench if they are to reach the NBA Finals next season. Wesley Matthews' name has cropped up in various contexts relating to his future at the Milwaukee Bucks as they too look to strengthen. This article will look at whether the Miami Heat would be wise to make a move for the aging Matthews.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat could benefit from Wesley Matthew's strong wing defense

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat came within touching distance of another NBA Championship last season and are geared up to mount a similar challenge this year. Their young team plays with confidence and style, combining 3-point shooters with Jimmy Butler's all-round ability. If they are unable to add another All-Star to their roster, according to NBA Trade Rumors they may look to bolster their bench options with Wesley Matthews gathering strong interest.

Report: Miami Heat expressing 'significant interest' in Wesley Matthews https://t.co/aAtWWixKST — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2020

As the NBA's style of play has transitioned away from the paint and toward the 3-point line, franchises have been searching for elite 3 and D players. Wesley Matthews has bounced around various teams in the league but has always been a consistent 3-point shooter and disruptive defender. His effective field goal percentage last season was 52% and averaged 7 points from 6 shots. The Miami Heat could benefit greatly from Matthew's ability to come off the bench. He is able to replace any one of their young shooters, bringing reliability on both ends of the floor.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Case Against the Miami Heat Bringing in Wesley Matthews

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors have been discussing for some time how the Bucks can finally push for an NBA Championship. There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo needs support, thus the franchise seems willing to improve their roster. In this scenario, Wesley Matthews may be the fall guy for the Bucks' pursuit of superior wing options. Therefore, why should the Miami Heat settle for Milwaukee's unwanted assets?

A report from The Action Network relays that the Bucks have been aggressively pursuing upgrades on the wing going into this NBA offseason. https://t.co/Nr1uAAkAUr — Behind the Buck Pass (@BehindTheBucks) November 13, 2020

While Matthews is an efficient scorer, he provides little else on the offensive end. Therefore, his all-round contribution to a team that would be challenging the Bucks at the top-end of the Eastern Conference could be outweighed by his pitfalls. At 33, Matthews' peak years in Portland are well behind him. It does not bode well for the Miami Heat if the Bucks are inclined to lose their small forward and ship him out to one of their rivals.

In the playoffs last year Wesley Matthews averaged 6 points in the series against the Miami Heat. For someone playing comfortably over 20 minutes in each of those games, he may not be the bench contributor the Miami Heat needs going forward.