NBA Trade Rumors: A complete history of the feud between James Harden and his potential teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo

Two of the top 5 players in the league have been the focal point of NBA Trade Rumors throughout the offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet to sign his supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets star James Harden has made it clear he wants to leave the franchise.

Recently, it was announced by NBA insider Shams Charania that James Harden was open to Milwaukee as a trade destination. This scenario has raised questions, however, as to whether the two superstars could work together on the same team given their history. We will take a look at how the two have developed a feud since Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo work on a team together?

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo's jabs back and forth has been one of the most high-profile 'beef' stories the NBA has seen in recent times. Therefore, when NBA Trade Rumors suggested that Harden would be open to playing with the Greek forward, their trouble with one another was again brought into context.

Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.



Their feud began with a since-deleted backhanded compliment dealt out by the Houston Rockets on Twitter. After Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award from the 2018-19 season, the Rockets side posted "Congrats to the MVP, but we respectfully disagree". It is understandable from a Houston point of view to back their guard, who averaged a history-making 35 points and 7 assists that season. However the manner in which they did, during the Greek's acceptance speech, was unsportsmanlike.

The Rockets lit the fire and Harden was keen to stoke it. In an interview with GQ, the 31-year-old was insistent that a political narrative had decided the 2019 MVP voting, saying,

"The media, for sure, got some teams they locked in on. We all know. You can't tell me that a guy whose team was a 14-seed at one point last year, and ended up a 4-seed with everything that was going on and who went on a 32-game 30-point streak, eight 50-point games, two 60-point games in one season ... and all the talk was about Antetokounmpo?"

It wasn't until the 2020 NBA All-Star game that Giannis Antetokounmpo hit back at James Harden publicly. With James Harden among the last three starters to be picked by team captains Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, the Greek passed up on the shooting guard, stating he wanted someone who would pass the ball.

Although every player on the list was among the league's elite, refusing to pick Harden was a clear dig by Antetokounmpo considering Kemba Walker had averaged 2.5 assists less than James Harden at the time.

During the All-Star weekend, James Harden had a chance to hit back at Giannis which he did so showing little qualms. Discussing Antetokounmpo's 'joke', which Harden could hardly see as such, he stated:

"I wish I could just run and be seven feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all."

After the All-Star game, Antetokounmpo continued to diss James Harden's ability when he said their offense consistently looked to get the ball to whoever the Houston Rockets player was guarding.

Although NBA Trade Rumors have stated that James Harden would welcome a move to Milwaukee, the two superstars' bitter quarrel would certainly be a factor to consider for the Bucks in a deal. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his best to calm any suggestion that there is beef between the two which could open the door for a trade:

"There hasn't been a back and forth. I'm not that type of guy. I've never tried to take stabs at somebody. Maybe sometimes it might come out like that, but I'm definitely not. If that's what Harden believes, that's what he believes."

The belief for Harden must be difficult to find, given the nature of Giannis' comments toward him. Antetokounmpo honed in on the criticism that James Harden often faces regarding his ball distribution and defending. Likewise, Harden attributed Giannis' greatness to his height and nothing else. These were not uncalculated shots.

If the two were to combine at the Milwaukee Bucks this season, it would make them favorites in some eyes. Whether their relationship can withstand being teammates is questionable.