NBA Trade Rumors: A move for Jrue Holiday to replace Goran Dragic could help boost Miami Heat's defense

The Miami Heat have been incredibly impressive this season, going deeper in the NBA Playoffs than anybody could have ever imagined. And as is the case with such young yet successful teams, the Heat have been surrounded by NBA trade rumors linking them with a whole host of players. Among all the prospects that have been linked with the team, Jrue Holiday might be the most interesting.

Holiday has been an impressive player for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, taking charge on both ends of the floor whenever the team needed him. But as his timeline doesn't match up with their young core, the franchise has said that trading him away is not off the table.

On that note, let us explore if Jrue Holiday's move to the Miami Heat makes sense for both parties.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Jrue Holiday make sense for the Miami Heat?

Jrue Holiday could be perfect for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat will have a huge problem this offseason. 34-year-old Goran Dragic has been a very important part of the team, acting as the secondary ball-handler when Jimmy Butler needed rest. But with Dragic entering free agency this off-season, the franchise will inevitably have a gaping hole in their roster.

This is where Jrue Holiday could come in. Not only is he an elite passer and facilitator, the 30-year-old could also serve as Dragic's replacement for the next five years.

Jrue Holiday is in fact the interest of three teams.



That List includes: Nets, Sixers, Bucks. pic.twitter.com/SSRNMGvZXm — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

However, the most significant factor here is defense. While Goran Dragic isn't a bad defender, the team needs players who are on a much higher level on that end of the floor.

Jrue Holiday, on the other hand, made a name for himself through his defense. He is capable of guarding the other team's best players and coming out on top. If brought in, Holiday could significantly boost the defense of Miami Heat.

Thus it's likely that Jrue Holiday might just be a dream pick for the Miami Heat.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to Miami Heat be the right one for Jrue Holiday?

Miami Heat could give Jrue Holiday a better chance at an NBA Championship.

The New Orleans Pelicans evidently don't have a place for Jrue Holiday anymore. While the 30-year-old has stepped up in critical moments, the franchise has chosen Lonzo Ball over Jrue Holiday.

Unlike with the Pelicans, not only would Jrue Holiday have a place in the Miami Heat, he will also be a part of a team competing for an NBA Championship.

With stars such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading such an inexperienced team so far in the post season, it may be scary to imagine the damage the team could do with a player like Jrue Holiday on board.

If the Miami Heat come calling, we believe that it would be wise for Jrue Holiday to take up the offer.