NBA Trade Rumors: After Luka Doncic exit, $22,282,691 big could be valuable trade asset for Mavericks, says insider

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers have shattered the NBA world as they traded their respective star players, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. It was a trade nobody saw coming as there were no prior talks between both organizations.

Dallas made themselves clear that their intention of trading for Davis was to fulfill their immediate championship aspirations. Given these sentiments, there's a likelihood of the Mavericks further strengthening their team before the NBA trade deadline on February 7.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, there's a possibility that Dallas could trade their $22,282,691 big, Dereck Lively, for a healthier big man. Lively is currently out due to a foot injury. Similarly to Doncic, the organization plans to look for players who can remain healthy until the NBA Finals.

"It also makes one wonder about whether Dereck Lively could be a possible option in trades this week," Bontemps reported. "Not only does Dallas have Daniel Gafford to play alongside Davis, but Lively is out for months with a foot injury. He might not be able to play again this season and could be a valuable trade chip to strengthen the roster."

Kyrie Irving's reaction on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers shocked the world on Saturday night when Shams Charania surprisingly revealed that Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis were going to be traded for each other. The NBA world was buzzing and had everyone giving their thoughts on the unexpected deal.

One of those people was Doncic's now-former teammate Kyrie Irving. Dallas' new face of the franchise, Irving, found out about the trade while he was training in Cleveland. According to a report by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Kyrie was stunned to learn about the news. He wasn't aware of the deal between Dallas and LA, as he learned about the trade after reading Shams Charania's report.

Irving is now set to play with Anthony Davis, who could be a perfect fit for the star guard. During Irving's time in Cleveland, while he was one of the main scorers, his style of play blended well with LeBron James and Kevin Love as he masterfully set them up on multiple plays.

Irving can execute similar plays with Davis, which could further strengthen the team's offense. Despite the groundbreaking turn of events, fans are interested to see what the trio of Kyrie, AD, and Klay Thompson can accomplish.

