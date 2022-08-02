NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous agent believes Russell Westbrook is more likely to be traded at the trade deadline

The Russell Westbrook conundrum haunted the LA Lakers throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, and has continued to haunt them in the offseason.

Westbrook and the Lakers' disappointing season ended with the men in purple and gold settling for the 11th seed. This poor season has led fans and media alike to corner Westbrook as the central perpetrator.

After Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract, Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn Nets. This event naturally led to speculation about Irving's position in Brooklyn.

The Irving-for-Westbrook trade was heavily rumored, but nothing has yet materialized.

However, in his recent article, B/R's Eric Pincus quoted an anonymous NBA agent. The anonymous agent shared an opinion on Westbrook's trade prospects, stating:

"He'll become easier to trade closer to the deadline [with the Lakers responsible for more than half of his 2022-23 salary]. That's a lot less money for an owner to spend on.

StatMuse @statmuse In the 2010s Russell Westbrook was top 5 in



Points

Assists

Steals

Wins

Double-Doubles

Triple-Doubles



And had the most rebounds by a guard. In the 2010s Russell Westbrook was top 5 in Points AssistsStealsWins Double-DoublesTriple-Doubles And had the most rebounds by a guard. https://t.co/ahBOeran7w

"Teams are more realistic on where they stand at that point. Other players become unhappy. Some may become available that [simply] aren't right now."

Russell Westbrook's $47 million player option will likely deter many teams around the league from taking him on. Westbrook has already opted in for the 2022-23 season.

Since firing his long-time agent Thad Foucher, Westbrook has also signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports. Schwartz also represents big names such as Nikola Jokic, Kemba Walker, Kevin Love and Andre Drummond.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon. Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon.

Likely destinations for Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

If Westbrook does get traded, a rebuilding team will likely acquire his contract. The team would plan to use his contract to create cap space rather than extend it. John Wall and Kemba Walker have recently agreed to buyouts.

If the LA Lakers pull the plug on Westbrook, there aren't too many destinations that want Westbrook. The rumors and news about the market for the 9x All-Star indicate as much.

The Brooklyn Nets have been touted as the top spot for the former MVP, with the Lakers heavily vying for Kyrie Irving. However, the Lakers' unwillingness to add their picks might be a non-starter for the Nets.

The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers are the other two destinations for Westbrook, but neither of those trades have reached fruition.

