NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous NBA executive suggests LA Lakers should move 8-time All-Star for Jaylen Brown and defensive maverick

NBA and LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and his unavailability this season due to injuries has led him to be the subject of many trade rumors as the Lakers might be exploring options for him.

According to Heavy.com, an anonymous NBA executive spoke about the possibility of the Boston Celtics and their eternal rivals striking up a deal that could see Davis switch allegiances and play for Boston. The source said:

"Put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker, for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it. But they made such an effort to bring AD to that team and if they are going to deal him, they would only send him where he wants to be. And I just don’t think Boston would ever be a team on his list."

It would be an incredible deal if it did take place and these two eternal rivals have hardly done business directly with one another, let alone for a superstar in this game. AD's health has been the biggest question mark throughout his career and that seems to be the driving force behind which the Lakers are exploring options for their superstar and surveying the landscape around the league.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker, for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it.”



(Via An anonymous NBA executive says the Lakers should consider an Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown trade“put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker, for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it.”(Via heavy.com An anonymous NBA executive says the Lakers should consider an Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown trade “put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker, for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it.” (Via heavy.com) https://t.co/4Nv7i77Exk

Should the LA Lakers do this deal?

AD against the Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony Davis has missed a huge chunk of games this season and in the past due to knee and ankle injuries. AD has a history of being injury-prone, and the Lakers' management and fans' patience seems to be running thin with Davis and his unavailability. This has prompted many folks to consider a trade for AD.

A deal involving Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for Anthony Davis is an absolute no-brainer for the LA Lakers. While you're giving up a superstar, you are getting a bonafide scorer and one of the best defensive guards in the league as these two players are yet to hit their peaks. You're also getting another player for the rotation in Aaron Nesmith.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis this season:



16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played.



38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts.



33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. Anthony Davis this season:16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played.38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts.33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. https://t.co/KZ2YEYzEjD

You are also getting two players who carry far more of a threat from beyond the arc than Anthony Davis and this is vital for a team with LeBron James on the floor. Smart would be an incredible improvement defensively for a team that has struggled to guard out on the perimeter.

Davis was constantly linked with a move to the Boston Celtics back in 2019 when he was still playing for the New Orleans Pelicans but ended up choosing the LA Lakers as his destination and was immediately vindicated for winning the championship in his first year.

However, things have spiraled out of control ever since and a move away from the franchise just might be the best thing Davis and the LA Lakers can do.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers do this deal? Yes No 1 votes so far