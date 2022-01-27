NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks considered moving for Boston Celtics' 2-time NBA All-Defensive player before Cam Reddish to New York Knicks deal

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the first NBA teams to make a trade before the deadline this season. The Hawks traded Cam Reddish alongside Solomon Hill, a 2025 second-round pick, and cash considerations to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick on January 13.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Hawks were in talks with the Boston Celtics first before trading Reddish to the Knicks. Fischer noted that the Hawks and Celtics were trying to make a deal surrounding Marcus Smart for Kevin Huerter and Reddish.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Knicks announce the Cam Reddish trade. To make room for Solomon Hill, Knicks say they have waived Ryan Arcidiacono: Knicks announce the Cam Reddish trade. To make room for Solomon Hill, Knicks say they have waived Ryan Arcidiacono: https://t.co/cIP8c5juAD

However, the deal fell through, and the Hawks dealt Reddish to the Knicks. Smart and Huerter remain with the Celtics and Hawks, respectively. With the NBA trade deadline less than three weeks away, the Celtics and Hawks are among the teams expected to be active.

Both Smart and Huerter were only eligible to be traded starting January 25, as they signed extensions in the offseason. Smart is one of the best defenders in the NBA, while Huerter is a sharpshooting player who's in demand around the league.

Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics among teams to be active on NBA trade deadline

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are expected to be two of the most active teams on NBA trade deadline day (February 10). Both teams need upgrades as they try to reach the playoffs from a stacked Eastern Conference. The Celtics are in eighth spot, while the Hawks are in 12th in the standings.

The Hawks have made several players available, including John Collins, Danila Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. All three players were involved in trade discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding Ben Simmons. However, no deal was made, and Simmons remained in Philly.

Atlanta are reportedly looking for a first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for Collins. They have also been linked with players such as Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons and Derrick White of the San Antonio Spurs.

(via pistonpowered.com/2022/01/26/jer… I saw John Collins mentioned in a possible trade for Jerami Grant. Am I missing something here? I tried to break down a confusing rumor.(via @TheBukShow I saw John Collins mentioned in a possible trade for Jerami Grant. Am I missing something here? I tried to break down a confusing rumor. (via @TheBukShow) pistonpowered.com/2022/01/26/jer…

Meanwhile, the Celtics are open to trading four players, including Smart, Al Horford, Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith. It has been a tough and inconsistent season for the Celtics. Questions about the fit of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown together have given rise to several NBA trade rumors.

However, the Celtics are reportedly not interested in trading Tatum and Brown, as well as 'Time Lord' Robert Williams III. According to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports, the Celtics view the three young players as their main core of the future. The Celtics have been playing well lately, winning seven of their last ten games.

