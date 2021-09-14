NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons being courted by mystery small-market team

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is the hot topic of NBA trade rumors once more, but there is a recent subplot to this ongoing saga. According to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on an episode of “The Scoop podcast with Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson,” the Sixers received an offer from a small-market team, but the details of it are still a secret.

“I don't mean to be evasive, I've just got to be careful with what I say. I know of at least one other team who is a small-market team, that has made an offer for him and has a lot of interest in him. It just hasn't gotten public yet,” Windhorst said (h/t Yahoo Sports).

“One of the messages Ben [Simmons] has sent back to towards Philly is that it’s not his job to fix his trade value…”



-ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Jump regarding Ben Simmons and the Sixers pic.twitter.com/6Y0d4YbBcX — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) September 8, 2021

The name of the mystery team could be revealed in the coming days but it’s an intriguing bit of rumor that Windhorst has dropped on the podcast. We’ve already heard reports that teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in Ben Simmons, but have not been successful.

A small-market team swooping in out of the blue to try and secure the services of the 2018 Rookie of the Year winner should be a topic worth speculating about in the coming days.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons and small-market teams

Bradley Beal #3 dribbles in front of Ben Simmons #25

Ben Simmons could be fined up to $1.3 million for skipping Sixers’ training camp, per Brian Windhorst



“The Simmons side has told me ‘we are prepared for that ramification.’” pic.twitter.com/frgqF60FRs — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 5, 2021

Ben Simmons remains the subject of NBA trade rumors and he will continue to be so until he gets shipped to another team. The possibility that it happens prior to training camp is becoming less and less as the days and weeks pass.

Windhorst understands the allure of Ben Simmons to small-market teams and he explained so in the podcast as well.

“You can definitely see why teams would have interest in him, and why small-market teams wouldn't necessarily be able to sign a player like this, like the Wolves, and would have a lot of interest. Because how else are you going to sign a player like this with four years left on his contract?” Windhorst explained.

Philly reportedly continuing to receive trade offers for the three-time All-Star is not surprising regardless of how much his market value has dropped following a bizarre performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs semifinals. Ben Simmons was a finalist for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award and is an excellent playmaker in a 6-foot-11 frame.

At only 25-year-old, heading into his fifth season, Ben Simmons has the potential to overcome his shortcomings, particularly his penchant for passing up jumpers and 3-pointers, and become a bonafide superstar.

It’s a huge risk for a team looking to trade for him, however. But he has tremendous upside, which has intrigued various teams around the league this off-season.

