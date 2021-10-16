NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons inching closer to playing again for Philadelphia 76ers

After weeks of hard-boiled posturing and negotiations, Ben Simmons is finally getting closer to playing once more for the Philadelphia 76ers, per NBA trade rumors.

The recent developments are almost too hard to believe considering that the 76ers' All-Star starting point guard was already all but gone from the franchise that drafted him.

Based on Marc Stein’s report, the Philadelphia 76ers are focusing their efforts on letting Ben Simmons get some game time.

Here’s how Stein detailed his post:

"One source close to the process indicated Friday that things are indeed trending toward Simmons playing again for the Sixers despite his well-chronicled desire to leave the organization for good and start fresh elsewhere"

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Deandre Ayton and his 17 fellow Class of 2018ers still seeking contract extensions, Golden State's 15th roster spot AND the first hints of Ben Simmons actually playing for Philly again ... all covered in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/next-order-o… Deandre Ayton and his 17 fellow Class of 2018ers still seeking contract extensions, Golden State's 15th roster spot AND the first hints of Ben Simmons actually playing for Philly again ... all covered in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/next-order-o…

What was once assessed by sports analysts and commentators as impossible is starting to turn into reality. Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers may have arrived at the conclusion that in the meantime, the best way to move forward is for the Australian to play.

Head coach Doc Rivers previously told reporters during an interview after a preseason game that he does not know if Ben Simmons will eventually play. The reports circulating now are pointing towards Simmons’ impending reunion with Joel Embiid and the rest of the 76ers’ gang.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ben Simmons going to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers for good?

The Philadelphia 76ers could eventually see their All-Star duo on the floor again.

After the sudden turn of events, it’s anybody’s guess if Ben Simmons will stay for good with the Philadelphia 76ers. If he stays, the next questions that will most likely hound the players, coaching staff and front office will probably revolve around the length of his stay and trade value if Daryl Morey ultimately gives the go-signal for a trade.

The Philadelphia 76ers may have a very clear idea that Simmons still wants to get out. Helping him get back in game shape and eventually allowing him seems like the best option for both sides at this point.

Everyone knows that Morey has been waiting for a truckload of returns for a Simmons trade to happen. Because the 25-year old’s trade value is at its lowest now, a solid play for the Philadelphia 76ers can certainly change that narrative.

A healthy Simmons, who plays to his usual standards, is someone that rival teams will still willingly trade for. Daryl Morey may yet get the bountiful return he wants to have if he lets go of his All-NBA defensive player.

Playing again and playing well for the 76ers may be Simmons’ best way out of Philly. Whether playing for the team is only for a short term or a contract-fulfilling one, only the unfolding of the 2021-22 NBA season can answer the Simmons-76ers questions.

Edited by Rohit Mishra