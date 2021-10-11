NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers working towards an amicable settlement 

There have been a plethora of NBA trade rumors surrounding Philadelphia 76ers' point guard Ben Simmons this offseason, as both fans and analysts expect him to get traded before the commencement of the 2021-22 NBA season. Simmons has been linked with multiple teams this summer, but a solution has yet to be reached regarding the Australian international's situation.

A new development has come to light, as ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Ben Simmons' camp, led by his agent Rich Paul and the Philadelphia 76ers front office are working on an arrangement that will bring the point forward back to Philadelphia.

Simmons has been unhappy with the organization ever since the Philadelphia 76ers bowed out to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Head coach Doc Rivers and star player Joel Embiid's lack of support reportedly irked Ben Simmons, who has made it clear multiple times since that he will no longer play for the franchise at any cost.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing.

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have been at the center of the NBA trade rumors cycle this offseason

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

NBA trade rumors involving Ben Simmons have been the focal point of all NBA news lately, as both contenders and playoff hopefuls have registered interest in the defensive maverick. The Portland Trail Blazers were the first team to enter the sweepstakes, and it is believed the two sides will agree to a CJ McCollum straight swap. However, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers front office were looking to get Damian Lillard, due to which trade talks collapsed.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. The plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Also Read

Since then, the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings have entered the fray, but a deal has not been worked out yet. The Kings have been adamant about retaining their key players, and according to various reports, they were hesitant to even include role player Harrison Barnes in a deal for Ben Simmons. The Pacers, on the other hand, have also found it difficult to construct a suitable package for the point forward.

However, according to Wojnarowski's report, it looks like both Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are working towards an amicable settlement. It makes a lot of sense for both sides, considering Simmons has 4 years remaining on his contract and the 76ers will be losing out on a DPOY candidate if they trade Simmons off.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar