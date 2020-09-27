NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons could be the player to fix the Portland Trail Blazers' defensive frailties

Despite an impressive run of games to win the 8th seed in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated by the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Since then, the franchise has expectedly been the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors that have linked the Blazers with a plethora of superstars in the league. One of them, Ben Simmons, might just be the most interesting of the lot.

Simmons has been an integral player for the Philadelphia 76ers from the start. His passing ability and court vision have always been elite while his defense has also improved massively. However, his lack of a jump shot from beyond 15-feet has seemingly inhibited Philadelphia.

On that note, let us analyze if Ben Simmons' move to Portland Trail Blazers could be beneficial to both parties.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Ben Simmons make sense for the Portland Trail Blazers?

It may be time for the Portland Trail Blazers to break up their back-court.

The Portland Trail Blazers may have one of the best shooting back-courts in the league, but in terms of defense, they are arguably the worst.

With the 76ers finally considering trading away Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers need to pounce on the opportunity, with CJ McCollum the perfect piece to give up for the former.

If the 76ers accept McCollum for Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers could take a giant leap forward.

BEN SIMMONS REVERSE DUNK 🔨🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4EmqVh1bR — 76ers France (@FR_Sixers) January 20, 2020

The Blazers' defense would go from questionable to emphatic. Ben Simmons' playmaking would also boost Portland Trail Blazers' offense massively, allowing it to run at a much smoother rate. Given the team's spacing, Simmons could also be a lot more free to wreak havoc from inside the arc.

The Portland Trail Blazers could understandably hesitate to trade away CJ McCollum. However, if the franchise wishes to contend for an NBA Championship, a trade for Ben Simmons could be a risk worth taking.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to Portland Trail Blazers be a good one for Ben Simmons?

Moving to Portland Trail Blazers could result in more individual success for Ben Simmons.

Despite being two of the best active players in the NBA, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have not managed to work together as a duo with the 76ers. Thus it might be the right time for the 24-year-old to explore new opportunities, with a move to the Portland Trail Blazers likely to be the perfect one for Ben Simmons in this regard.

Kemba Walker goes behind-the-back, through LeBron’s legs and Joel Embiid puts down the windmill dunk 🔥

pic.twitter.com/HuuO7e1OHG — Celtics Direct (@CelticsDirect) February 17, 2020

Not only would Ben Simmons be a better fit at Portland Trail Blazers, the team could also become good enough to potentially contend for an NBA Championship. As already mentioned before, the Blazers' much-improved spacing, relative to the 76ers, could allow Simmons to flourish and improve even further.

It may be a tough decision for Ben Simmons to leave Philadelphia, but if the Portland Trail Blazers come calling, we believe that it would be a wise decision for him to take up the offer.

