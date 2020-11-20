NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics considered moving for James Harden before stepping back, Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap a possibility

The start of the 2020-21 NBA season is a few weeks away and teams are rushing to acquire missing pieces and improve their rosters. Many big names have switched teams in the last few days, and two players who are increasingly involved in NBA Trade Rumors are James Harden and Gordon Hayward. Both the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics have had recent postseason failures and must make significant moves to improve their title chances for next season.

Ever since James Harden expressed his displeasure in continuing with the Houston Rockets, the 2018 NBA MVP has been the subject of numerous NBA Trade Rumors linking him with multiple teams. Earlier NBA Trade Rumors suggested that Harden may head to the Philadelphia 76ers or the Brooklyn Nets, the latest team to join the list is the Boston Celtics.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are struggling to decide on their next step regarding Gordon Hayward. The two parties mutually agreed on postponing the player option deadline and are exploring every possibility. In this article, we take a look at the NBA Trade Rumors surrounding these two stars.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden linked to the Boston Celtics but no deal likely to materialize

James Harden

James Harden is one of the best scorers in NBA history. He has averaged more than 30 points per game in the last five seasons and has been a perennial MVP contender.

However, Harden's regular season success hasn't translated into postseason victories. The Houston Rockets have repeatedly failed in the playoffs, and James Harden may finally leave the franchise to chase an NBA title with a different organization. After he recently expressed his desire to leave, multiple teams began expressing their interest, including the Boston Celtics.

I'm told from a western source @Celtics actually did some research on James Harden to decide if they should pursue a trade discussion... They were strongly advised to keep away. The word on how things slipped apart in Houston didn't paint a lot of people in a very good light. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) November 19, 2020

The Boston Celtics reportedly evaluated the possibility of adding James Harden to their roster. The franchise was strongly advised to keep away, and have decided against pursuing the shooting guard.

NBA Trade Rumors claim the Houston Rockets front office was demanding a large number of assets from the Celtics in exchange for Harden, which deterred the franchise from entering official negotiations.

The Celtics would have to give up players, as well as future draft picks to match Harden's large contract. The former MVP's ball-dominant style would also rob the Celtics of their 'positionless' approach.

Per league source on the Celtics' view of a potential James Harden deal: "No interest." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 18, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: A possible Gordon Hayward - Andre Drummond swap on the books

Gordon Hayward and Andre Drummond

The Boston Celtics and Gordon Hayward have mutually agreed to postpone the player option deadline and evaluate all options. As per NBA Trade Rumors, league execs are unsure what Gordon Hayward's future looks like and according to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, all options are on the table.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in desperate need of a wing player to pair with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. The team finished the 2019-20 NBA season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and are looking to find scorers who can elevate them into playoff contention.

Report: Chatter of ‘Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap’ heating up across league https://t.co/xEwntOiWyN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2020

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his “Hoop Collective” podcast, the Cavaliers could offer Andre Drummond to the Boston Celtics in a deal to land Gordon Hayward. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated confirmed the same during NBC Sports Boston’s draft special,

"Something I've been hearing across the league the last few days is while we don't know how the Gordon Hayward situation is going to shake out, something that could be possible is a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap...That's something that a lot of NBA Trade Rumors have discussed."

☘️ @SIChrisMannix says he's heard there's a possibility of a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap. Thoughts? @TDBank_US pic.twitter.com/xIvI38AO83 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2020

If these NBA Trade Rumors were to materialize, it could benefit both teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers would benefit from the addition of a wing player like Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics would love to have a certified big man in their lineup.

Drummond has been a part of underwhelming rosters in the past and may finally flourish with good perimeter talent around him. The Boston Celtics have struggled on the boards and the addition of Drummond's rebounding will improve their title chances.