NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics not even close to a deal for 2x NBA champion

The sweepstakes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant continues. The Boston Celtics have recently become the frontrunners as they can offer an All-Star in Jaylen Brown. But according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, no move from the Celtics for Kevin Durant is imminent.

"With the start of training camp just six weeks away, league sources continue to insist that the Celtics are not close to a deal that would bring Kevin Durant to Boston, and that there have not even been any real discussions of substance," Himmelsbach wrote.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that KD's preferred landing spots were the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. However, neither team can offer an All-Star. The Suns cannot include Deandre Ayton in any trade until January next year. The Heat cannot offer Bam Adebayo as the Nets cannot acquire two players via trade who are on the designated rookie scale extension. The other is Ben Simmons.

The situation has left the Boston Celtics in the driver's seat. However, no move seems imminent. Durant trade talk could drag to the start of the season.

KD has four years left on his contract, starting with the upcoming season. The Slim Reaper also doesn't have a player option on the deal, meaning he will be a free agent in the summer of 2026.

What is the best trade package the Boston Celtics can put together for Durant?

The Brooklyn Nets, earlier this summer, rebuffed the reported package that the Boston Celtics put together for Kevin Durant. The deal included Jaylen Brown and Derrick White alongside draft capital heading in exchange for the two-time Finals MVP.

The Nets wanted Marcus Smart added to the deal alongside Jaylen Brown. However, recent reports say that the Nets wanted Brown and Jayson Tatum in return for KD. The likelihood of the Celtics parting ways with Tatum and Brown is slim to none.

While the Nets are getting an All-Star (Brown), the franchise should ask for either Smart or Robert Williams III and draft capital. Trading KD to a rival in the same conference could be bad for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics would still have Kevin Durant, Tatum and Marcus Smart on their roster. The Nets would get a young All-Star in Brown alongside Robert Williams III. This deal would be the closest to being a win-win for both franchises.

