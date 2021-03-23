NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics register interest in unsettled Bogdan Bogdanovic

Boston Celtics have been a popular subject of recent NBA Trade Rumors, as Danny Ainge and co. are making calls around the league in search of reinforcements. The Celtics haven't performed up to expectations this season, managing an underwhelming 21-22 record in the East, which has led to the front office frantically looking for new personnel.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic on Boston Celtics' radar

The Boston Celtics are having an underwhelming season

According to ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Boston Celtics are monitoring Bogdan Bogdanovic's situation with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the NBA trade deadline. NBA trade rumors indicate the Celtics are on the lookout for a forward, and Harrison Barnes and Aaron Gordon are other names that have come up in trade discussions.

Here is Windhorst's quote from the latest episode of his podcast:

Bogdan Bogdanovic is not a starter right now, although they're [Atlanta Hawks] winning. Bogdan could be available this week. The Celtics are one of the teams that might have some interest but I think that might cost you Marcus Smart."

Bogdan Bogdanovic has had a hard time in Atlanta so far, and has averaged just 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in an injury-riddled season with the Hawks. The former Sacramento Kings man was part of a huge debacle in the offseason, when he didn't have an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks contrary to reports and ended up joining the Atlanta Hawks instead.

The Atlanta Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, per Bleacher Report pic.twitter.com/Rl3FJ2ws91 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2021

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have struggled with lack of effort on the floor and injuries to key players in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been impressive and were even selected to play in the NBA All-Star game, but their availability has been a huge concern for Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Bogdanovic has made his name in the league through his efficient 3-point shooting and playmaking ability, which makes him a versatile piece to have on a roster. He has shot a respectable 37% from downtown for his career, apart from averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists. He is also a solid presence on the defensive end, and can play off the ball as well.

The struggling Boston Celtics are eyeing a deep postseason run, and adding a player of Bogdanovic's ilk will certainly boost their chances.