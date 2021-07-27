NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics in talks with Indiana Pacers to acquire Myles Turner 

The Boston Celtics are engaged in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers to acquire center Myles Turner, as per NBA trade rumors.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, it is the third straight off-season the Boston Celtics are discussing a trade for Myles Turner. Here's what Massey said in his most recent report:

"The Pacers and Celtics have indeed begun discussions about a potential Myles Turner trade, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. It’s the third straight off-season the two teams have discussed such a deal, but this time it’s Brad Stevens making decisions instead of Danny Ainge."

The Boston Celtics are expected to be a busy team this off-season as they aim to get back to the top of the Eastern Conference. It won't be an easy thing to do, though, especially with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers looking strong contenders at the moment.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Myles Turner could help the Boston Celtics

Myles Turner (right) shoots the ball over Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets.

Myles Turner is one of the best defensive centers in the league. He averaged a whopping 3.4 blocks per game during the 2020-21 NBA season. The Boston Celtics definitely need to make defensive upgrades at the moment. So adding a veteran like Turner could help them immensely in rim protection.

Fantastic timing on the help and block from Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/FuGLqM1zh5 — Mark Schindler (@MSchindlerNBA) March 25, 2021

Turner is also a decent three-point shooter. He shot 33.5% on 4.4 attempts per game from beyond the arc last season. His floor-spacing ability could benefit the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It will also give the Boston Celtics offense a much different look for next season. They used a small-ball lineup with Tristan Thompson at the five last year.

Myles Turner is a decent scorer as well. He averaged 12.6 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign. He is 25 and could turn into one of the core pieces for the C's in the future.

The Boston Celtics do have a player like Al Horford on their roster for next season. But he is 35 now, and there is uncertainty regarding his production at this stage of his career. Moreover, the Celtics' conference rivals have remarkable bigs like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So even if upgrading the center position isn't one of the biggest priorities for the Boston Celtics, it could be at some stage. With the Indiana Pacers touted to move Myles Turner this off-season, the Celtics should look to make the scoop. Multiple teams have registered interest in acquiring him, so there will be competition in the market for the Boston Celtics.

Edited by Bhargav