NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics could try to entice the Brooklyn Nets with a package of Marcus Smart and 1x All-Star, if they enter the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Kevin Durant has been a constant in the headlines ever since he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams are said to be in the running to make a trade for the former MVP.

Michael Scotto came up with a situation where the Boston Celtics could use their resources to land the two-time champion.

However, for that to happen, the reigning Eastern Conference champions will have to let go of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. Both the aforementioned stars were pivotal for the Boston Celtics in their run to the NBA Finals.

"If Boston wanted to make a run at Durant, the Celtics could theoretically try and entice the Nets with a package around Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart."

There are certainly doubts that the team will let Smart and Brown go to the Nets in such a trade. But when a player like Kevin Durant is in the trade market, any team will be forced to make tough decisions to get his services.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to how good the Celtics team are. His Brooklyn Nets were swept 4-0 in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant performed well throughout the series but could not even muster a win.

Under Ime Udoka's coaching, the Celtics showed immense grit and determination to make it to the NBA Finals last season. They had all the boxes ticked, but in the Finals, they fell short against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

The players and the front office will certainly be looking to run it back and try to win a championship. Now that they have a chance to grab Kevin Durant, it will be interesting to see if they poach into the opportunity or stick with their young core.

Kevin Durant has reportedly added Boston to the TOP of his list of preferred destinations. The Celtics' organization has mutual interest. Trade talks between Brooklyn and Boston are imminent.

Is Kevin Durant the right fit with the Boston Celtics?

Kevin Durant has a skill set that makes him ideal for any team in the NBA. He is a certified scorer and can make things very tough on opposition defenses. Teaming him up with Jayson Tatum would certainly be the making of a dream duo. Both have a lot of respect for each other's game and would certainly get the best out of each other.

At 24, Jayson Tatum still has a lot to learn and having a player like Durant on the team could teach him a lot. However, that could mean losing their key players in Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. They have been with the team for a while and have been pivotal in all of the team's recent success.

Jayson Tatum against Kevin Durant and the Nets

With them gone, the team will miss out on two great defenders and also their most loyal members. Although getting Durant is a big win, the Celtics would lose out on two players with great potential in the league.

Making fadeaway jumpers look easy... check out some of the best from KD and JT this season!

As much as the trade may make sense, Durant's preferred destination is either Phoenix or Miami. No doubt, the Celtics would love to have Durant, but not at the cost of losing Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

