NBA Trade Options: A move to the Dallas Mavericks could give Bradley Beal a chance at multiple NBA championships

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the most impressive teams in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but the franchise was eliminated by the LA Clippers in the first round. With the Mavericks looking to come back even stronger next season, the franchise has been heavily linked with multiple stars in the league in NBA trade rumors, with one of the biggest players in this regard being Bradley Beal.

Beal is coming off an emphatic season with the Washington Wizards and has displayed his mettle countless times for the franchise in the absence of John Wall. However, with the future of the Wizards looking very bleak, NBA trade rumors have indicated that Bradley Beal could ask for a trade this off-season.

Considering the same, let us analyze if a move for the Wizards star to the Dallas Mavericks would be beneficial for both parties or not

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Dallas Mavericks go after Bradley Beal?

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are an amazing team already. If both their stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy, the team has more than what it takes to challenge for an NBA Championship as early as next season. However, there is a huge difference between being contenders and being the favorites to win it all.

Bradley Beal is an amazing player both on and off the ball. He is an efficient shooter from behind the arc, has a mid-range game and is an elite scorer as well.

Despite having the likes of Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Dallas Mavericks lack an elite third option who can get them a bucket when everyone else misfires. As has been the case in recent times, the Mavericks are dependent on Luka Doncic, which means that the player's performance could potentially make or break the team.

While it would be foolish to bet against the 21-year-old, it's better to have a backup plan if all else fails. If he is acquired by the franchise, Bradley Beal would be the perfect player to fill a gaping hole in the Dallas Mavericks' roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Bradley Beal consider a move away from the Washington Wizards?

Bradley Beal

There could not be a more resounding 'yes' to this question. In fact, according to NBA trade rumors, the 27-year-old is already considering moving away from the Wizards in the off-season.

Bradley Beal is reportedly unhappy with the losing culture at the Washington Wizards. However, with the Dallas Mavericks, that would hardly be a problem. Despite the team being a relatively young one, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the best in the NBA and have routinely thrown punches against the bigwigs in the league.

With something special brewing up at the Dallas Mavericks, Bradley Beal could be the player to guide the team's young core and mentor them to be even better players in the future.

While Bradley Beal may have to take up a smaller role, it would be wise for the player to seek an NBA trade to the Dallas Mavericks in the off-season.