NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal's agent addresses Washington Wizards star's future plans after latest loss

Bradley Beal is the hottest name in ongoing NBA trade rumors thanks to the struggling Washington Wizards who've already lost 16 games this season. Beal has maintained all this while that he's willing to tough it out in DC but the latest string of losses must've had an impact on the 2-time NBA All-Star's psyche.

The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Toronto Raptors last night and Bradley Beal seemed out of sorts in the post-game interview. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, spoke to Yahoo Sports and gave an update on Beal's mindset.

"He doesn’t want to quit on something," Bartelstein said. "He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful. It’s the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It’s ingrained in him. It’s what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He’s all about the right things."

Although these comments come as a sign of relief for Washington Wizards fans, they know that if the team doesn't turn its fortunes sharply, Bradley Beal could be gone.

NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams monitoring Bradley Beal's situation with Washington Wizards

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks

By now, possibly every team that wants to make a deep postseason run has been linked with Bradley Beal. Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics are some of the names that have seen multiple mentions. But as things stand, Beal is committed to the Washington Wizards until the summer of 2022 at the very least.

Bradley Beal is yet to demand a trade but he turns 28 this year and wouldn't want to spend his prime years on a sinking ship. Washington's 6-16 record doesn't inspire any confidence, especially when you are the league's leading scorer averaging 32.8 points per game.

Bradley Beal on why the Wizards have shot under 30% from 3 a few games in a row: "Gravity. Gravity just isn’t on our side. … Something’s in the air. Maybe if I play on the damn moon, shots are gonna go in." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 11, 2021

The addition of Russell Westbrook was supposed to make the Washington Wizards playoff favorites but they've only won two out of the 15 games that the former MVP has featured in.

Despite all this, Bradley Beal is somehow finding the courage to stay put in his current situation.

