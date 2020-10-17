NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal speaks out on his future with the Washington Wizards amid links to the LA Lakers

With the 2020 NBA season drawing to a close, champions LA Lakers have been surrounded by countless NBA trade rumors that have linked the storied franchise with several NBA superstars. One of the biggest names in this regard is Bradley Beal, with the Washington Wizards star linked heavily with the team for quite a while.

However, with the 'stories' linking him with the LA Lakers gaining steam, the 27-year-old decided to speak publicly on the same for the first time this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal says that he wants to stay with the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal wishes to stay with the Washington Wizards.

In an interaction on "On the Road with Buck and Phil", Bradley Beal had this to say about his future:

"That would mean the world, man. I’m a loyal guy. I want to be here. I’m here. I’ve signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me."

Beal continued:

"That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don’t see that in today’s game.”

Bradley Beal's comments will come as a massive disappointment for many LA Lakers fans and countless pundits in the NBA community. Considering the bevy of NBA trade rumors linking Bradley Beal with the LA Lakers, many had considered this to be almost a done deal.

Bradley Beal could remain with the Washington Wizards.

What makes this development very surprising is the fact that Bradley Beal was reported to be extremely unhappy with the losing culture of the Washington Wizards. It was even speculated that Los Angeles was where the star wanted to go as he has recently made some real estate investment in the city.

With the LA Lakers' apparent interest in Bradley Beal now quashed by the player himself, the franchise would look at other options in the market. In this regard, it has been speculated that Chris Paul could be a potential third star who may be brought in by the Lakers.

Regardless of the LA Lakers situation, Washington Wizards fans will breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing that Bradley Beal has every intention to stay in Washington.