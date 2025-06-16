  • home icon
  • NBA Trade Rumors: Brian Windhorst predicts Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant's future after Desmond Bane megadeal

NBA Trade Rumors: Brian Windhorst predicts Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant's future after Desmond Bane megadeal

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 16, 2025 15:28 GMT
Brian Windhorst predicts Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant
Brian Windhorst predicts Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant's future after Desmond Bane megadeal. (Photo: IMAGN)

The NBA had its first big trade on Sunday, when the Orlando Magic acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicted the future of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who are both extension-eligible this offseason.

Speaking on "SportsCenter" following the blockbuster trade, Windhorst explained that he's unsure of what the Grizzlies' current plans are. However, he did point out that the entire NBA is going to be investigating Memphis and following what they're going to do next.

"The next question is what about Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.?" Windhorst said. "And I don't know the answer to this. This is something that we're just starting to trying to figure out with this trade. The whole league is now going to investigate this. We haven't heard from the Grizzlies yet."
Brian Windhorst added that when the Memphis Grizzlies introduce their new players, reporters are likely to ask them about the future of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. They are both eligible for extensions, but the Grizzlies could opt for a rebuild due to how loaded the Western Conference is.

It's worth monitoring, according to Windhorst, who also explained why the Orlando Magic had to pay a ton of first-round picks for Desmond Bane. In addition to Bane's value, the Magic also had to attach assets to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope due to his two-year, $42 million contract remaining.

Here's the full breakdown of the trade:

Magic received:

  • Desmond Bane

Grizzlies received:

  • Cole Anthony
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • 2025 first-round pick (16th overall)
  • 2026 first-round pick (Unprotected)
  • 2028 first-round pick (Unprotected)
  • 2029 first-round pick swap (Top 2 protected)
  • 2030 first-round pick (Unprotected)
Desmond Bane trade means Orlando is all-in next season

The Eastern Conference will be wide open next season, with Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard likely missing the entire campaign due to their respective injuries. The Orlando Magic have gone all-in by trading for Desmond Bane, who could be the missing piece on their roster.

Bane is a legitimate second or third scoring option who can knock down 3-point shots at a high clip. He's not as good defensively as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but he's also playing alongside Jalen Suggs, who is among the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

The Magic now have a starting five consisting of Suggs, Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Based on the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder's success this season, depth is key moving forward.

Orlando's role players for next season include Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze.

