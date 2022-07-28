NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets and 8x All-Star share mutual interest

Looking to stay relevant for the upcoming season, the Brooklyn Nets are adding depth and experience to their roster. It's been reported that the Nets have shown interest in signing veteran big man Dwight Howard, who shares the same interest.

Free agency is still not over. The pool of unsigned players is still deep, and teams have many choices. One player who still hasn't found a deal yet is Howard. Last season, Howard was part of the LA Lakers squad that underachieved and finished 11th in the Western Conference. The eight-time All-Star was in and out of the starting lineup as the Lakers struggled to find a consistent starting lineup.

There have been reports from the Nets showing interest in Howard. The Nets also had a disappointing season last year, and although it's a bit better than how the Lakers' season ended, it wasn't enough.

The Brooklyn Nets are thin at center. So far, they only have the young big Nic Claxton manning the middle.

Howard, though he'll turn 37 in December, can still be a huge help, especially on the defensive end. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner has proven that his rim protection and defensive prowess is still valuable in today's game. He is slower and his numbers have dropped tremendously over the past few years, but his veteran presence on the glass has proven to be a needed asset for teams.

Howard also helped the 2020 Lakers win the championship. Given that Brooklyn is trying to contend for the title, the veteran could definitely help with his championship experience.

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to build an interesting roster

The Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of this year's free-agency fever. With Kevin Durant's trade request and trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving, one could think that the Nets are done. However, that's not the case.

As of now, there have been reports of the Boston Celtics engaging in trade talks centered around Durant. The initial trade proposal was for Durant in exchange for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick. But the Nets turned that down because they wanted Marcus Smart included.

The Nets are still not done talking to the LA Lakers in regards to Russell Westbrook. It's been reported that the Lakers aren't going to give up on getting Irving for Westbrook. If they make that trade happen, the Nets will still have a Big Three and can still have decent playoff runs if they choose to keep who they'll be getting.

Hypothetically, the Nets could end up with a Big Three of Westbrook, Brown and Ben Simmons. It's not the most ideal combination of players. But it just shows that Brooklyn isn't going to just sit and get nothing in return for Durant and Irving.

