NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets engaged in talks to land JaVale McGee from Cleveland Cavaliers

Several reports have linked Brooklyn Nets with frontcourt players and as per the latest NBA trade rumors, they have zeroed in on JaVale McGee. Following the James Harden move, Steve Nash's unit has lacked options at center and this is a ploy from the front office to fill this gaping hole in the roster.

As reported by Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes, the Brooklyn Nets have held talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding veteran center JaVale McGee.

Nets and Cavs meeting for second time tonight, and sources tell @FortyEightMins to expect Nets to make a run at acquiring Cavs backup center JaVale McGee soon. Brooklyn has 2 available roster spots and looking for another veteran presence in the middle. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 23, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have two roster spots available and are expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have the taxpayer's midlevel exception worth $5.7 million and were granted an additional disabled player exception of $5.7 million following Spencer Dinwiddie's injury.

Currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, JaVale McGee originally opted into his player option worth $4.2 million with the LA Lakers in the offseason. He was later traded to the Cavs by the Purple and Gold to create the needed cap space and roster spot to sign Marc Gasol in free agency.

Acquiring McGee will definitely add to the Brooklyn Nets' luxury tax bill but his contract can be absorbed using either of the franchise's two available exceptions.

NBA Trade Rumors: How will JaVale McGee fit with the Brooklyn Nets?

The newest 'big three' in the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets have the most fearsome trio in the league but are lacking options in the frontcourt. The James Harden trade saw Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs leave the team. DeAndre Jordan is now the only legitimate big man on the roster and as a result, the Nets have suffered against teams with size.

JaVale McGee will not just provide relief in this department, he'll also bring championship pedigree to the table. McGee has won three rings in the last four years with the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers. He may not have been among the main pillars of these title runs but his energy and aggression underneath the rim come in handy.

JaVale had some disgusting blocks!

HBD 3 x NBA Champion @JaValeMcGee pic.twitter.com/Esisg4ciME — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 19, 2021

In 13 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this campaign, JaVale McGee has averaged 8 points and 6.2 rebounds in just 16.9 minutes per outing. He's likely to get more playing time with the Brooklyn Nets and could improve on the aforementioned numbers.

