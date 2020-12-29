NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets expected to move for another point guard after Spencer Dinwiddie's injury

Spencer Dinwiddie's season-ending injury comes as a setback for the Brooklyn Nets who have started the 2020-21 NBA season on the right note. The Nets may now feel the need to minimize Dinwiddie's loss and NBA trade rumors are already suggesting moves that the franchise might consider to replace him.

As reported by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, there's belief within the league that the Brooklyn Nets may try to move Spencer Dinwiddie and look for another point guard. Here's what Scotto mentioned:

“I think Brooklyn will look to trade for another point guard,” another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They could look to move Spencer with a pick to get a player.”

Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear in the game against the Charlotte Hornets. He didn't play too well in the three games this season but was expected to eventually take things up a notch.

Caris LeVert can replace Dinwiddie in the starting lineup, but Steve Nash may want him to continue playing as the impact player off the bench. As such, the Brooklyn Nets may be tempted to look for alternatives in the trade market.

Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL, per @ShamsCharania. He has a $12.3 million player option next season. Caris LeVert, who has played the “Manu Ginobili” role off the bench according to Steve Nash, is a candidate to replace Dinwiddie as a starter for the Nets. pic.twitter.com/wYghkzevCY — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 28, 2020

Dinwiddie is owed roughly $11.5 million this year which is good enough to acquire a decent role player if the Nets are willing to part with a pick for the salary dump.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for the Brooklyn Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie?

Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets have a few decisions to make. Trading Spencer Dinwiddie for another player is the straightforward route. But they can also apply for a Disabled Player Exception that will be worth half of Dinwiddie's salary if they want to keep him around.

Advertisement

I would expect the Nets to apply for a Disabled Player Exception for Spencer Dinwiddie.



The exception would be worth $5.7M (50% of his salary) and could be used to sign, claim or trade for a player on the last year of his contract.



The Nets would need to clear a roster spot. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 28, 2020

The idea earlier was that Dinwiddie was more or less guaranteed to opt out of his $12.3 million player option next season. Now that he'll be coming off an ACL tear, he's unlikely to have a market that will pay him more.

The Brooklyn Nets already gambled with Kevin Durant's Achilles injury and it paid off, so they might be tempted to keep hold of Dinwiddie to see how the situation plays out.

Also read: NBA Power Rankings - Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 of 2020-21 season