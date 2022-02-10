NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets expecting 2-time All-Star and perimeter defense expert from Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets have seemingly made their price known to the Philadelphia 76ers with regards to any trade conversations surrounding James Harden.

According to Jason Dumas of The Bleacher Report, the Brooklyn Nets have demanded a couple of the 76ers players along with Ben Simmons in return for James Harden. Dumas said:

"Nets are hopeful for a package of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Andre Drummond."

While he also mentioned the expectations from the Philadelphia 76ers with regards to trading for Harden.

"This likely comes down to the 3p deadline. Sixers hopeful for a package of James Harden, Patty Mills, and Bruce Brown."

Dumas concluded by saying that Harden himself has wanted this deal done for a while now and that he trusts 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and the team's GM Daryl Morey.

"James Harden has wanted this deal done for a while. He trusts Michael Rubin. He trusts Daryl Morey. He wants to play with Joel Embiid. The Nets & Sixers have been engaged in talks. It’s all about posturing. As I stated before, a game of cat & mouse."

With both teams hungry to put themselves in championship contention, and yet struggling to do so at the moment due to a multitude of reasons. It makes sense for both parties to try and manufacture a deal that would see them both teams land an MVP caliber player.

Should the Brooklyn Nets do this deal?

Kevin Durant continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury

If the Brooklyn Nets can pull off a trade that would see them get the likes of Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle, with them only having to part ways with James Harden to do so. It would be safe to assume that the Nets would be chomping at the bit, as such a deal appears to be almost a "no-brainer" for them on paper.

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled without their "big three" on the court for them this campaign. Kyrie Irving has missed a huge chunk of the games and will in all likelihood miss the Nets' home games for the rest of the season due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is recovering from a knee injury and Harden has struggled with hamstring issues throughout the season.

The acquisition of Simmons would instantly improve a team that is ranked 20th in the league in terms of defensive rating. He is also a great floor general and can run the offense for the Brooklyn Nets while the scoring burden lies with Kyrie and KD.

Along with Thybulle, having someone like Simmons would only bolster the Nets defense as the young Australian has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the league. Simmons finished second in last year's Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The addition of Seth Curry would allow the Nets to space the floor even better as the team already consists of sharpshooters like Joe Harris, Patty Mills KD and Irving. So it makes absolute sense for the Brooklyn Nets to do this deal before the trade deadline.

