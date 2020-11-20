NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks urges players to maintain calm, talks break down between Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets regarding Russell Westbrook

Most of the NBA Trade Rumors recently have revolved around the future of the Houston Rockets. Reports have flooded social media that stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are not happy at the franchise, leading to predictions as to where they may be traded this offseason.

In this latest NBA Trade Rumors article, we will discuss the latest on why talks for Westbrook have been limited. There was also an exciting update from the Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks about the potential for a James Harden deal happening.

NBA Trade Rumors: GM Sean Marks urges Brooklyn Nets players to remain calm amid trade talks for James Harden

Houston Rockets v Brooklyn Nets

A lot has been made of James Harden's future in the NBA. One of the league's most prolific shooters in history, Harden has been the most talked-about trade target this offseason after reports emerged that he is no longer happy in Houston. The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have been the frontrunners in the conversation, and both teams have the capability to pull off the major trade.

In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Brooklyn Nets' GM Sean Marks addressed the potential deal and what effect it could have on the players in the run-up to the new season.

"I've talked to several of our players and just said look, forget the rumors. Let's just go out there and concentrate on what we have at hand, which is the group that's here."

Nets GM Sean Marks said today that he isn’t willing to mortgage Nets’ future to add a star. When asked about it, Marks acknowledged the potential negative impact on BKN if trade talks for a star were to drag into the season. He’s addressed it w/players: pic.twitter.com/WDG1moE4vW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 20, 2020

The GM also discussed the importance of being honest with the players in this current situation:

Advertisement

"You have to have those honest conversations with players as it goes and not let the rumors simmer in the background."

If the Brookyn Nets are to acquire the guard from the Rockets, NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that the deal would involve Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarret Allen and Caris LeVert. Therefore, it is no surprise that the franchise's GM is wary of how this will affect the team going forward.

If a trade is to be made for James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets would easily be considered the favorites to win the NBA Championship next season - a fact the Nets GM will also be considering while being honest with the current players.

NBA Trade Rumors: Talks to trade Russell Westbrook in deal including Aaron Gordon never progressed

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Among the NBA Trade Rumors this week has been the future of James Harden's teammate, Russell Westbrook. Reports have been circling that the former league MVP also isn't content in Houston. As one of the NBA's elite talents and consistent scorers, it's surprising that there has been little progress or widespread NBA Trade Rumors suggesting his next destination.

Advertisement

This is due, in part, to the star's max contract. At 32 years of age, it may be difficult for the Rockets to offload Westbrook this offseason. With $132m left to be paid over 3 years, there are few teams who can afford to take on such an agreement. NBA Trade Rumors suggest that a potential deal with the Orlando Magic struggled to gain any traction.

Yahoo Sources: The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic had discussed a trade featuring Russell Westbrook for a package centered around Aaron Gordon, but talks never progressed. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2020

The Orlando Magic have been looking to move Aaron Gordon and would benefit hugely from an experienced floor general such as Westbrook. However, it goes without saying that the franchise aren't a high-profile side where the guard could thrive.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets may be happy to keep Westbrook. The front office will have looked at what the Bucks gave up for Jrue Holliday and believe they can receive something similar. If Westbrook is to achieve the move he desires, it may be to a team that cannot challenge at the top, which is a sad consequence of his contract.