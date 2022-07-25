NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets not interested to entertain a package including former no. 1 overall pick and Jordan Poole for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. A plethora of rumors have surfaced linking the superstar to various teams. He reportedly listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as preferred destinations. However, the Nets will only trade Durant for All-Star talent and multiple draft picks.

The Golden State Warriors appear to have the assets required to trade for KD. However, recent reports have put a full stop to all reunion rumors. ESPN's Zach Lowe and Malika Andrews reported on "The Lowe Post" that the two teams aren't on the same page.

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers said, "I like our team." ESPN's Malika Andrews said the team is not interested in trading away all their young players and future picks for Durant. They are proud of the moves they have made in the last few seasons, including drafting and developing several players.

Additionally, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the Brooklyn Nets aren't interested in a package around Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole. So any deal between the two teams is unlikely.

Brooklyn Nets might trade Kevin Durant to the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans may be able to orchestrate a megadeal for Kevin Durant. Many analysts, such as Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, have suggested a trade between the Pelicans and Nets. The Pelicans could trade All-Star Brandon Ingram to Brooklyn, giving the Nets the star they want.

Adding Durant next to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum would make the New Orleans Pelicans instant title contenders. Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo spoke about how strong the Pelicans would become if they managed to create a satisfactory package for the Brooklyn Nets. During a segment of "First Take," he said:

"I got a lot of young players and I got Williamson and they could be very very good … You put Durant on that team and I know that Ingram's great, but Durant's better. You put Durant in that team with a healthy Zion, that team could be very dangerous."

