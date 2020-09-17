NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets offer 3 players to New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday

The Brooklyn Nets are making the headlines a lot lately. They caught everyone by surprise when they signed Steve Nash as their head coach. They're expected to trade for a third star and NBA trade rumors have already thrown up a few names. However, it seems that the franchise has zeroed in on New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday for the time being.

The New Orleans Pelicans are going through the nuances of a rebuild right now. They will soon have a few key pieces up for contract extensions. As such, it's understandable why they would want to move the veteran Jrue Holiday who's among the most elite defenders in the NBA right now but also on a big contract.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets offer multiple pieces to New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday

Spencer Dinwiddie

As reported by Brandon Robinson of Heavy, the Brooklyn Nets have already held discussions with New Orleans Pelicans regarding a trade for Jrue Holiday. Brooklyn's offer comprises of Spencer Dinwiddle, Dzanan Musa, and Jarrett Allen in addition to a protected first-rounder.

Nets are interested in Jrue Holiday.



Players & picks have been discussed.



Have heard that Nets offer is Dinwiddie/Allen/Musa and a protected future 1st.



An interesting offer, for sure, nothing can be done before the Bubble ends and a trade window opens. pic.twitter.com/18rwrxVRWb — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

Prima facie, it does look like the Brooklyn Nets would be giving up a lot for Jrue Holiday. But if you dig deeper, it doesn't look that bad of a deal. They can't afford to pay Spencer Dinwiddie who in all likelihood will opt out of his player option in 2021-22 to look for greener pastures.

Jarrett Allen is another improving youngster but he will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season. Brooklyn Nets' financial position will probably not allow them the room to give him a good deal either.

Jarrett Allen

One lingering concern though is that going by the names mentioned, the salaries do not add up at this point. Jrue Holiday is owed $25.3 million by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21. In comparison, Dinwiddie will be making $11.4 million, Musa is owed $2 million, and Allen is due $3.9 million.

Advertisement

I liked yesterday’s news cycle better 😑 https://t.co/vYk06wrIXt — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 16, 2020

That leaves a differential of about $8 million and given Brooklyn Nets' wage structure, they may have to offload more players to the New Orleans Pelicans or a third team to get this deal done.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Outlining LA Clippers' all or nothing situation next season