NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets not open to moving ace 3-point shooter this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets have several decisions to make this summer. The precarious situation of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tops the list. However, another important player is sharpshooter Joe Harris.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Nets front office and ownership plan to retain Harris. Harris has been discussed in trade packages involving Irving.

"They don’t want to trade him. They are not shopping him and he is not a salary dump. I’m told that they want to keep him. It’s just a matter of, “Can they keep him in whatever deal might be upcoming for Kyrie," Lewis said on the Stein Line.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly actively pursuing Irving and have mentioned Harris in those trade talks. They can only trade Russell Westbrook for Irving and Harris due to their salaries.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Summer League buzz column from Las Vegas:



NBA contract corner & more via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza:



An hour of NBA chat/trade analysis with marcstein.substack.com/p/for-your-nba… The week in NBA words (and sounds) ...Summer League buzz column from Las Vegas: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… NBA contract corner & more via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-contract… An hour of NBA chat/trade analysis with @NYPost_Lewis The week in NBA words (and sounds) ...Summer League buzz column from Las Vegas: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-…NBA contract corner & more via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-contract…An hour of NBA chat/trade analysis with @NYPost_Lewis: marcstein.substack.com/p/for-your-nba…

A summer of dilemma ahead for the Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai have massive decisions this summer. Irving and Durant's future remains their top priority, but they have other matters to address.

The Nets will have to decide if they plan to rebuild if they trade KD. The answer to that question will likely be determined by the assets they get in return for Durant.

StatMuse @statmuse Players to put up 45 3P% over the last 5 season:



— Joe Harris



That’s it. Players to put up 45 3P% over the last 5 season: — Joe HarrisThat’s it. https://t.co/i3DTINIuLu

If the Nets move Durant, Irving could be next. No team has met the Nets' demand for these two players. There is a high likelihood the Nets will start the season with both players.

As far as Joe Harris' future is concerned, their plan to hold on to him makes sense. Harris is one of the premier marksmen in the league, shooting better than 43% from the perimeter throughout his career. His outside shooting will complement Ben Simmons' game.

The Brooklyn Nets have a pivotal summer ahead of them. With two disgruntled superstars and an inflated trade market, the Nets front office could either break or make the franchise's future success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far