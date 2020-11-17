NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets pursue Serge Ibaka as Stephen A. Smith tags them as favorites even without James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets look to be one of the strongest sides going into the NBA 2020-21 season, and are eager to iron out the deficiencies in their roster. As per the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Serge Ibaka has been linked with a move to the Nets, joining former teammate Kevin Durant.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets pursue center Serge Ibaka

Ibaka won a ring with the Raptors

One of the most notable NBA free agents this off season has been Raptors center Serge Ibaka. The latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest that Ibaka could be on his way to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka & Brooklyn Nets have strong mutual interests per source. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 16, 2020

Ibaka has been prolific since moving to the Toronto Raptors. Initially played as a power forward, Ibaka was moved to center in the Raptors' title-winning campaign. He has averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds in the last two seasons on only 27 minutes. Having another consistent and high percentage shooter alongside Durant and Kyrie could make the Nets' offense even more menacing.

Serge Ibaka's defensive abilities were reignited when he moved back to center and averaged 6 defensive rebounds last year. He has playoff experience and Championship caliber, and alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, could make the Nets serious contenders next season. He would, however, have to take a dramatic pay cut to move to the Nets, which could hold him back.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen A. Smith believes Brooklyn Nets could win it all without Harden

Harden could be on his way out of Houston

As one of the most exciting prospects in the East, the Brooklyn Nets are insistent on gathering the best possible roster for their 2020-21 season. As per recent NBA Trade Rumors, James Harden may be moving from the Houston Rockets. This, combined with the Nets' search for additional talent, has led to speculation that the guard may join fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

In the latest look at the NBA Trade Rumors surrounding Harden on ESPN's 'First Take' show, Stephen A. Smith believes that the Brooklyn Nets may be the favorites to win the East, even if they don't get Harden:

"I think they could easily be deemed the favorites to come out of the East right now without James Harden."

Smith went on to discuss what it would take for a team to acquire Harden:

"Somebody's got to be willing to put together a deal that will enable you to get strong compensation for his services."

Woj on Sports Center doubling down on the idea that there are no major trade talks between Brooklyn and Houston for James Harden.



Mentions that Houston would probably want a star back for someone or Harden’s ilk. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 16, 2020

Therefore, a deal for James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets may prove too much for the Eastern Conference side. Maintaining a more rounded roster alongside their two superstars, and possibly the acquisition of Serge Ibaka, could prove a more tactically sound route to take.