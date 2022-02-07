NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets targetting 2-way power forward to bolster their weak frontcourt

The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling lately and are looking to make improvements to their roster. Many players have walked in and out of the lineup and the team is hoping to salvage the second half of the season by acquiring forwards to bolster their frontcourt depth. GM Sean Marks reportedly has his eye on the Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, who could be a great scoring boost off the bench.

As per The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons are open to making any trade that will help them step up their rebuilding process. He reported that the Brooklyn Nets have inquired specifically about Jerami Grant.

The Brooklyn Nets are in desperate need of frontcourt depth and Jerami Grant is one of the best players to fill that roster spot. Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Harris are injured while players like Blake Griffin, Kessler Edwards, De'Andre Bembry and James Johnson aren't going to move the needle. Hence, it is understandable that they are looking for someone like Jerami Grant who can be a volume scorer while playing both ends of the floor.

He revitalized his career with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season when he averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting on 43/35/84 splits. His career averages before that season were 9.3 points and 1.1 assists per contest, and he has elevated his game to a whole new level since.

In a healthy Brooklyn Nets lineup, Grant can come off the bench for Kevin Durant in either forward position and help maintain the scoring along with Patty Mills and company. He certainly won't get the number of touches and shot attempts he gets in Detroit but has shown a willingness to adapt to different situations.

Fans are concerned as the Brooklyn Nets have embarked on an eight-game losing streak

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets against the LA Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have lost eight games in a row and their championship credentials are in question. No team in NBA history that has lost seven games in a row has gone on to win the title. Regardless of the injuries, the Nets look like a mediocre team right now.

They should have depth capable of handling a few games against easy opponents but the top-heavy structure of their roster is bound to fail when their stars are out. They are now 7th in the East with a 29-24 record and if they continue at this pace, they will find themselves competing in the play-in tournament.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Blake Griffin on the Nets concern level: “Very high.” Blake Griffin on the Nets concern level: “Very high.”

James Harden is playing like a shell of himself and is reportedly upset with Kyrie Irving's part-time availability. Kevin Durant is out for another few weeks and the Nets cannot afford to keep losing games until he returns. They take on the Boston Celtics at home on February 8th so they will not have the services of Kyrie Irving. They will need to end their losing streak before they get back on the road to take on the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

