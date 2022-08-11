NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets tried to pry away All-Star duo in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

In the wake of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant's shocking trade request before free agency, Brooklyn has tried to maximize its return for losing its superstar. To that end, the Nets weren't shy in asking for the two best players off one of the two contenders in the NBA Finals last season.

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported that sources said the Nets originally tried to acquire both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. The Celtics, of course, were not interested in that deal.

Many teams – including the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Celtics – have inquired about Durant. Boston continues to be considered a possible destination, but the team has built one of the league's deepest rosters.

Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant continue to wait for a resolution

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

With four years still remaining on Kevin Durant's contract, the Brooklyn Nets want a strong trade package to move their superstar forward.

Accordingly, Nets general manager Sean Marks has remained aggressive in trade demands. Brooklyn knows it has one of the league's top players. The Nets also understand that in order for a rival team to acquire Durant, that team will have to pay a high price.

Brooklyn's asking price may be too aggressive, and Durant's Monday ultimatum – trade me or fire Marks and coach Steve Nash – may undercut his price. If that's the case, the team could challenge Durant to return to Brooklyn for the start of the season, as he is still under contract.

Durant has dealt with Achilles tendon, hamstring and knee injuries in his three seasons with Brooklyn, playing just 90 of 226 games in the regular season.

However, when ready to play, he's still one of the league's top superstars.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%.

Durant, who will be 34 when the season begins, is a two-time league champion (with the Golden State Warriors) and a four-time scoring champion.

The 12-time All-Star came to the Nets from Golden State to build his own championship legacy. A year ago, he signed his four-year contract extension, which begins this season. However, he now wants off the team or for the general manager or coach – whom he backed after the playoff exit in June – to be gone.

