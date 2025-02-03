NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks emerge as frontrunners to acquire $43,031,940 Bulls guard over Warriors

It seems that the Milwaukee Bucks are the next team who might get in on the trading action. The NBA has been buzzing since Saturday after the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks surprisingly swapped their respective star players, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic. Milwaukee is looking to join the fun as they've emerged as the team to likely trade for the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Bucks have the best odds of securing a deal that involves the Bulls' LaVine. Sidery posted on X on Sunday, formerly Twitter, that Milwaukee is willing to trade Khris Middleton and a few other assets for the Bulls guard, who is earning $43,031,940 this season. The Warriors are behind the Bucks at +250.

However, Milwaukee's general manager Jon Horst needs to secure a deal sooner rather than later given the circumstances. For one, the NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Horst only has until February 7 to land a deal with Chicago. Then there's the likelihood of the Golden State Warriors to also seek for a Zach LaVine trade. The Warriors are currently the runner-up to trade for LaVine.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade

Speaking of blockbuster trades, Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the many people who were stunned by Saturday's earth-shattering trade between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. As mentioned earlier, the Mavericks approached the Lakers and offered to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. It was a trade that nobody saw coming.

The report initially came from Shams Charania after he reported the news on X. Many believed that Charania's account may have been hacked due to the magnitude of the trade. The Lakers and Mavs trading their star players didn't seem like a realistic thing to believe. However, multiple sources quickly confirmed Shams' post, which shook the basketball world.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't help but react to the sudden trade and made his remarks on X. Antetokunmpo basically posted two emojis that signify a "cold world".

To further explain what the Greek Freak meant by this is that no matter how important a player is to a franchise, nobody is safe from the business aspect of the NBA.

Luka Doncic has been the poster boy for the Mavericks since his rookie season. As for Anthony Davis, he's helped LeBron James restore the Lakers' glory by bringing home their 17th championship in franchise history.

With all that in mind, it seems that the Bucks are ready to join the fray and also make a blockbuster deal themselves. They only have a few days left until the NBA trade deadline to secure the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine.

