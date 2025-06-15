NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers looking to conserve finances to re-sign their coveted high-profile free agents

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to make some moves this offseason to have the money to bring back a couple of free agents. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Cavs are trying to trade two players to save money and re-sign Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported that the Cavs are shopping Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade to potential suitors. Okoro has $22.8 million left in his contract through the 2026-27 season, with an annual salary of $11 million next season. Wade, on the other hand, is set to earn $6.6 million.

However, the Cavs will likely need to attach assets to Okoro to convince teams to take on his salary. The team needs to do some money-saving moves, with $31 million over the luxury tax line next season, as well as $14 million over the dreaded second apron.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers could make things work, re-signing Ty Jerome is a priority. Jerome had his best year in the NBA this season, finishing third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Payton Pritchard and Malik Beasley.

As for Sam Merrill, he's a knockdown shooter with championship experience, winning a ring with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. However, the best-case scenario for the Cavs is to bring just one of those two players back once Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are traded.

The Cavaliers have a bloated payroll, with players such as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland on max contracts. Jarrett Allen has some value and is earning on a discount, but he's an important piece of the team's defense.

Jonas Valanciunas and Lonzo Ball named as potential Cavaliers trade targets

If the Cleveland Cavaliers don't bring back Tristan Thompson, they will need to sign a backup big man. They have plenty of cheap options such as Mason Plumlee, Paul Reed and Alex Len, but Chris Fedor mentioned Jonas Valanciunas as a possible target.

Valanciunas currently plays for the Sacramento Kings, but that franchise is at a crossroads regarding the future of Domantas Sabonis. If they trade Sabonis, Valanciunas is a capable starter.

Fedor also liked the possible fit of Lonzo Ball, who has been linked to several trade rumors already, with the Chicago Bulls expected to have a fire sale. Ball might have missed a ton of NBA games due to injuries over the past four years, but he's been a game-changer when on the court.

