NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers set sights on $22,500,000 Hawks forward amid luxury tax complications

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly eyeing Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter. There are only a few days left until the NBA trade deadline and some teams are trying to secure deals to finalize their roster heading into the second half of the season.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Michael Sotto reported that the Cavaliers are interested in trading for the Hawks forward, with an annual average salary of $22,500,000 per Spotrac. Another primary reason Cleveland is keen on making a deal is its luxury tax problems. The Cavs are over the payroll limit and would like to be under the tax before the trade deadline. Exceeding the tax could have ramifications in the next season.

As of this writing, it isn't known which player they're willing to let go of by the end of the deadline. The Cavs are currently the best team in the NBA this season, holding a 40-9 record. It's clear that their roster is working at the moment, which means they need to be very careful about who they trade so it won't ruin the dynamic of this year's dressing room.

Cavaliers reveal their untouchables before trade deadline

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20), guards Darius Garland (10) and Donovan Mitchell (45) are reportedly considered untouchables by the franchise. (Credits: IMAGN)

NBA insider Ian Begley reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are not interested in trading Georges Niang despite their luxury tax issues. Begley also mentioned that the Cavs already have someone in mind to get under the tax but are yet to reveal who it is.

“The Cavs may move a player at the deadline to get under a luxury tax,” Begley wrote. “They have signaled to teams that they have no interest in moving Georges Niang to get under that tax. They have other avenues to shed salary, of course.”

Of course, being the best team in the NBA means that some teams are bound to become interested in certain stars on the Cavaliers squad. During the 2024 offseason, the San Antonio Spurs contacted Cleveland about Darius Garland in June. However, the Cavs showed no interest in making a deal happen with the Spurs.

Garland is one of the three All-Stars on the Cavs roster this year. He stands alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. With that in mind, it's least likely that Cleveland will trade one of their top players for another team, especially considering how they are the top team in the league. However, anything can happen now given what transpired between Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

