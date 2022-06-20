NBA Trade Rumors: Charlotte Hornets interested in Indiana Pacers' defensive specialist

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to add defensive reinforcements this summer. They have touted Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner as a potential target ahead of next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Michael Jordan-owned franchise has expressed interest in acquiring the services of Turner.

The Indiana Pacers are in rebuilding mode and are looking to garner as many draft picks as possible. They are open to the idea of trading one of their assets in Turner. Charania said:

"The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. Still, Indiana, which has the No. 6 pick in the draft, could elect to continue retooling its veteran core rather than rebuild entirely around young players."

Earlier in the season, Myles Turner was linked with a move to the New York Knicks and will have plenty of suitors out there. The Pacers' asking price also doesn't appear to be too steep.

Should the Charlotte Hornets make a move for Myles Turner?

The Indiana Pacers have an incredible player on their hands in Turner, who has often felt underappreciated by the franchise. Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets could absolutely do with a player of his capability at the Spectrum Center.

The LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have been interested in acquiring Turner, and that is a testament to the talent the big man possesses. He finished the season averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds this season while shooting 50.9% overall and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

But the most eye-catching number on his stat line is the 2.8 blocks he recorded on a nightly basis. Turner averaged 3.4 blocks during the 2020-21 season and is arguably the best shot blocker in the league.

Read his full on.nba.com/38kvwFY Myles Turner dropped a career-high 40 points in the second game of the season and averaged 12.9 points & 7.1 rebounds, while shooting 50.9% from the field. He was also on pace to lead the league with 2.8 BPG.Read his full #PacersReview2022 Myles Turner dropped a career-high 40 points in the second game of the season and averaged 12.9 points & 7.1 rebounds, while shooting 50.9% from the field. He was also on pace to lead the league with 2.8 BPG.Read his full #PacersReview2022: on.nba.com/38kvwFY https://t.co/w3BWDTNV5K

The Hornets are in desperate need of a big man who can be a rim protector, and Turner is arguably the best in the league at that. He also adds value to the team on the offensive end. He is excellent at spacing the floor and has shot 34.9% from the perimeter throughout his career.

Overall, this would be an excellent acquisition for the Charlotte Hornets. They are in desperate need of young legs who can influence the game on both ends.

The Charlotte Hornets need someone like Turner to push them further and help make some noise in the postseason.

