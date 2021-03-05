NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls join the Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Andre Drummond has recently become one of the most common names in NBA Trade Rumors, garnering interest around the league. Having sat out Cleveland Cavaliers games since February 12th, interest in the former two-time All-Star has gathered pace as the league's trade deadline looms.

Andre Drummond is an elite rebounder, leading the league in rebounds on four occasions during his career. Therefore, his ability to be the missing piece for a competing side is a no-brainer, particularly for those teams who have the assets to acquire the ninth-year center.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls join list of suitors for Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

After the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Jarrett Allen in January, it became increasingly clear they would be parting ways with their cohort of big men, including Andre Drummond.

Despite averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds this season, the Cavs have viewed Drummond's impending free agency as a time to act by putting his name on the market.

Despite vast interest, the only realistic suitors had been the Toronto Raptors so far. However, in the latest NBA trade rumors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Bulls have now joined the race as legitimate buyers.

"The Bulls have registered interest in Drummond, sources said. Cleveland has had some exploratory calls on Drummond, but skepticism remains on whether the team can find a desirable trade. The center is owed $28.7 million this season."

Andre Drummond is an elite two-way player, hence why his name has been so persistently involved in NBA trade rumors. In the current season, where several centers are dominating the spotlight, teams will be looking to bring in Drummond for his all-round game.

Aside from his points and rebounds, Drummond is averaging 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks and has twice led the league in defensive rating. While his numbers have been excellent, the compromising factor in any move is his $28.7m salary.

For the Chicago Bulls, matching Andre Drummond's salary could involve trading Otto Porter Jr. (who is on $28.5m). However, this would be worth it for the Bulls, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Bulls currently sit 10th in the East and would therefore qualify for the end-of-season play-in tournament were they to stay put.

However, considering the tight nature of records in the East, Chicago could easily make a push for a higher seed if they bring Drummond in.

Showing their determination to make the postseason may also help them persuade All-Star Zach LaVine to stay with the franchise long-term.

Andre Drummond would certainly improve the Bulls frontcourt. And given the lack of serious offers received by the Cavs so far, it would be an intelligent move for a franchise looking to make the playoffs.