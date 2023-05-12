NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls plans to frame roster around Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls haven't had much success in recent years. They've qualified for the playoffs only once in the last six years, yet even then, they were eliminated in the first round.

The Bulls had a chance to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament this year, but they lost to the Miami Heat. It doesn't seem that they'll go far with the current core, which is why the front office will likely make big moves this summer.

The Bulls' roster will reportedly be centered around Zach LaVine, who is arguably the team's best player. This means that DeMar DeRozan will likely be shipped to another team in the coming months.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bulls will make big changes to their team this summer

The Chicago Bulls have eight players under guaranteed contracts for the 2023-24 season. This is assuming that they pick up the team option on Patrick Williams' contract and that Derrick Jones Jr. exercises his player option.

Nikola Vucevic and his $22 million contract will be off the books as the big man will enter free agency this summer. Another big loss for the Bulls is Coby White, whose contract has also expired.

Vucevic will be a free agent this summer (Image via Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan, who's had many great performances with the Bulls, has one more year left on his contract. Considering how great he has been, Chicago may look to trade him and acquire another star player in return.

You may be interested in reading: NBA Rumors: Anonymous NBA GM pegs Chicago Bulls as prospective suitors for Jaylen Brown

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney suggested a swap with the Phoenix Suns that would bring Deandre Ayton to the Chicago Bulls. Deveney claims that the Eastern Conference team is interested in re-shaping the roster to build around Zach LaVine.

"Chicago, according to league sources, is open to reshaping its roster with guard Zach LaVine as the clear No. 1 go-to option," the NBA insider wrote.

Ayton could be traded to the Bulls this summer (Image via Getty Images)

Zach LaVine will make $40 million next year and is under contract until the summer of 2027. The 6-foot-5 swingman appeared in 77 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

LaVine is only 28 and could further improve. However, he's appeared in only four playoff games so far in his career, which is something that both he and the Bulls would like to change.

You may be interested in reading: "We're a fourth or fifth seed" - Patrick Beverley says the Bulls would have finished higher if he had joined sooner

The East has been very competitive over the past few years, which is why the Chicago Bulls will need to make smart moves in the offseason. Building around LaVine sounds like a good idea, but the Bulls will need to add more valuable players to surround him with.

Poll : 0 votes