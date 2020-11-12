NBA Trade Rumors have followed Chris Paul ever since he was dealt from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. The New York Knicks have been thought of as one of his primary suitors but it's starting to look like that may not be the case.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Want to Hold on to their Options

Ian Begley, of SNYtv, has been scooping many NBA Trade Rumors, but this one seems to detail the Knicks mindset for this offseason.

New York would love to have the leadership of Chris Paul but is worried that the price to acquire him will be too high, and they will lose too many of their assets to join the market for other available big names. The New York Knicks currently have seven 1st round picks over the next four years.

Something worth noting on NYK/Chris Paul: some MSG people have been wary of giving up too many assets in a Paul trade because they want to ensure there's enough capital in place for future trades. More here: https://t.co/vsseMUhZnR — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 11, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: What Would a New York Knicks, OKC Thunder Trade Package Look Like

Even though this is one of the more realistic NBA Trade Rumors it still does not entirely erase the opportunity for Chris Paul to go to the Big Apple. Although OKC is all in on its rebuild, they won't be giving up any of their top picks to the Knicks to get a deal done.

It is also unknown how much New York values their young pieces, such as RJ Barrett, or if they would be willing to deal them not only for Chris Paul, but any other star that becomes available down the stretch.

Whichever way the New York Knicks decide to go in NBA Free Agency 2020 could influence Chris Paul's desire to play for the franchise. If the franchise can make another trade or sign a key free agent, the veteran guard could decide now is the time to come play for New York.

NBA Trade Rumors do not only link the Knicks to CP3 as it has also been reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder are in trade discussions with the Phoenix Suns. Many sources around the league believe there is still a high chance of him landing with the LA Lakers.