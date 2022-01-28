NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers targeting Dennis Schroder to strengthen backcourt depth

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be active in the NBA trade market. They want to solidify their backcourt depth by targeting Dennis Schroder, following injuries to Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, and are just 1.5 games behind first place. They are legitimate contenders and one of the six best teams in the East.

Windhorst noted that one of the Cavaliers' targets is Schroder of the Boston Celtics.

"League executives believe a main target for that will be Dennis Schroder, who fits into that trade exception. Such a trade would potentially take the Celtics below the luxury tax ,and he could help them on the perimeter," Windhorst said.

The NBA has granted the Cavaliers a $9 million disabled-player exception for the injury - a torn ACL - sustained by Rubio. Cleveland can use the exception to trade for any player who has less than a year remaining on their contracts. The player that seemingly fits the profile is Schroder.

The German international is having a good season with the Celtics, averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 assists in his first year in Boston. Schroder would cost the Celtics money, so trading him for an asset or two would make sure they won't lose him for free.

Another player the Cavaliers have been linked with, according to Windhorst, is Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets. Gordon is a sharpshooting veteran, but can also handle the ball well. The Rockets reportedly want a first-round pick for Gordon, and the Cavaliers have a few assets on their sleeve.

Cleveland Cavaliers are among the surprise teams in the 2021-22 NBA season

Darius Garland and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly punching above their weight, and that is largely due to Darius Garland having an All-Star season, Evan Mobley is the Rookie of the Year favorite, while Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen are playing great. Kevin Love is also enjoying his basketball in Cleveland.

Two-time NBA MVP and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo complimented the young Cavs after their 115-99 win over the Bucks on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo described the Cleveland Cavaliers as a playoff team that could fight for the NBA championship this season.

Despite the injuries to premier scorer Collin Sexton and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, the Cavaliers have relied on their young core, good role players and veterans. Garland has carried the load offensively, while Mobley and Allen have been defensive juggernauts in the paint.

Markkanen and Love stretch the floor whenever they play together, and other role players such as Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens have given the team depth. The addition of Rajon Rondo has helped, but they need to add a couple more pieces at the NBA trade deadline to bolster their chances in the playoffs.

