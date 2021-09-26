NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers unlikely to include Darius Garland or Evan Mobley in a deal for Ben Simmons

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain interested in signing Ben Simmons. But NBA trade rumors suggest they might be unwilling to include young stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley in the deal.

Here's what Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported regarding this matter:

"Sources maintain the Cavs don’t have any “untouchables.” However, prized rookie Evan Mobley and rising point guard Darius Garland are closest to that designation. The likelihood of either player being moved is incredibly low. That leaves Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro and future first-rounders to help cajole a Simmons deal."

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get rid of Kevin Love's $31 million salary. As per Fedor, the Cavs will likely look to include Love in any potential deal.

It's logical for multiple reasons. Love is a great fit alongside Joel Embiid due to the floor spacing he offers. He also has almost the same salary as Simmons, who will earn $33 million next season.

But Love's contract is considered a. His injury struggles have been a concern. So the Cavs will have to include additional pieces along with Love to convince the 76ers.

Fedor also mentioned Ricky Rubio as another player likely to be traded as a salary filler. He is owed $17.8 million. So the Cavs will have to attach contracts worth $16 million if they wish to part ways with Rubio for Ben Simmons.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor



cleveland.com/cavs/2021/09/s… How much is too much for Ben Simmons? That’s one of the many complicated questions #Cavs are asking when it comes to a potential trade How much is too much for Ben Simmons? That’s one of the many complicated questions #Cavs are asking when it comes to a potential trade



cleveland.com/cavs/2021/09/s…

This is where players like Evan Mobley and Darius Garland could be in the mix. Both are considered invaluable assets for the Cavs moving forward. So a deal in that direction may not materialize.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Cleveland Cavaliers be able to land Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons has conveyed to the Philadelphia 76ers that he doesn't intend to play for them again.

As per NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers are in no rush to trade Ben Simmons. They are looking to explore deals that would put them in a win-now position.

Ben Simmons would be vital in helping them acquire superstar-level talent in case an opportunity arises. So it is unlikely that they will trade him for less at this stage.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ben Simmons told 76ers players he didn’t want to meet with them after they planned to fly to LA to try to convince him to commit for this season, per @ShamsCharania Ben Simmons told 76ers players he didn’t want to meet with them after they planned to fly to LA to try to convince him to commit for this season, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/4tLvw12TBA

Also Read

If the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't willing to part ways with their most valuable assets, a deal may not go through at all. It makes sense as well, as the Cavs look a lot more stable with their rebuild. They have identified their core players, which is a huge step moving forward.

Ben Simmons would be a great addition. But his limited skills may not boost their chances of returning to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Edited by Bhargav