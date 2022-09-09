NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks among major outfits interested in 33-year old veteran forward from Utah Jazz

Recent reports suggest that the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks are interested in signing Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. With several teams interested in the forward, Utah may look to move Bogdanovic ahead of their training camp.

The Jazz are focused on planning a rebuild this season. Having moved both their superstars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah may also consider trading other veterans on their roster.

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic are two other players who could be making their moves out of Utah soon. Both players have been linked with the Lakers recently.

hoopsrumors.com/2022/09/maveri… The Mavericks and Knicks are among the teams with interest in Jazz veteran small forward Bojan Bogdanovic: The Mavericks and Knicks are among the teams with interest in Jazz veteran small forward Bojan Bogdanovic:hoopsrumors.com/2022/09/maveri…

This was reported by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. He mentioned that the Jazz are currently looking for more picks and expiring contracts. Therefore, the Mavericks, Knicks, Lakers and Suns could offer what Utah needs.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal.

While Bogdanovic seems like a good fit for the Suns, it is unlikely that Utah will be interested in their first-round picks. Phoenix will aim to be one of the top seeds in the west again. So, the chances of landing a lottery pick are very slim.

The Dallas Mavericks are also left with few options after they recently extended Maxi Kleber's contract.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26.

The New York Knicks could make a run for Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic attempts to drive past Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks recently missed out on the opportunity to sign Donovan Mitchell. The three-time All-Star, who averaged 25.9 points per game for Utah last year, ended up signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After missing out on Mitchell, it looks like the Knicks have turned their attention to Bojan Bogdanovic. It would be a huge coup for the Knicks if they can pull it off.

Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season. Additionally, his 3 point shooting will give New York's offense a big boost.

He hit six 3-pointers and is up to 18 PTS after the 1Q Bojan Bogdanovic came out on fireHe hit six 3-pointers and is up to 18 PTS after the 1Q Bojan Bogdanovic came out on fire 😮He hit six 3-pointers and is up to 18 PTS after the 1Q https://t.co/NWhPleqVmx

The Jazz forward is currently set to earn $19.5 million in the final year of his contract. According to a Hoops Rumors report, the Knicks have the best assets to offer for Bogdanovic.

The New York Knicks could make an interesting offer by including Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish in the deal. They could also decide to add a first-round pick to sweeten the deal.

After failing to land Mitchell, the Knicks will be under pressure to make some moves in the trade market. However, one thing is clear. Utah are focused on a comprehensive rebuild this season and are interested in first-round picks.

