NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denies trade talks involving Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has denied reports of any trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets involving superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. The latest NBA trade rumors suggested that the Mavericks were one of the teams who inquired about Kyrie's availability.

According to Marc Stein of Substack, Cuban never had any discussions with the Nets regarding a trade for Irving. The seven-time All-Star guard has not played this season since he is not vaccinated. With the Nets following the state of New York's Covid-19 mandate, Irving has had to sit out all season.

More NBA from me: Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Kyrie Irving being linked to the Mavericks was first reported by Ian Begley of SNY. Begley noted that Dallas was one of the teams that reached out to Brooklyn about Irving. The Mavericks reportedly brought up Kristaps Porzingis as a possible trade candidate for them.

If traded to the Mavericks, Irving would be available to play because the state of Texas has more lenient vaccine mandates. However, the fit with Luka Doncic is going to be really interesting. Doncic and Irving are both ball dominant guards, but the latter can thrive off the ball as well.

Meanwhile, Porzingis' fit with Brooklyn will also be an interesting one. The Latvian star is an ideal stretch four and can play the five at times. Kevin Durant currently plays at power forward, but Porzingis provides shooting, scoring and also helps defense, something that the Nets need. Regardless, Kyrie Irving is a much better fit than Porzingis in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving teases return to court after reports of 'renewed optimism' by Nets regarding his status this season

Kyrie Irving has not played this season after the Brooklyn Nets decided he won't be playing in road games as he has not been vaccinated. Irving seems to be enjoying his time away from the court and his stance on getting the vaccine has not changed.

But Irving teased NBA fans by releasing a video of himself wearing basketball shoes. It comes within a day after reports of him possibly playing this season surfaced.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks https://t.co/TK8d6idJPJ

Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that the Nets have "renewed optimism" within the team about the possibility of Irving playing this season. However, it remains to be seen if Kryie will get vaccinated or if Brooklyn will allow him to play in road games he's eligible to be in.

Charania also mentioned that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been talking more frequently. The two superstars are really close friends and one of the things they are discussing is his current fit in the team. They have also talked about breaking down plays from Nets games this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently atop the Eastern Conference standings despite Irving's absence. Kevin Durant has been carrying the Nets, with James Harden struggling most of the time. With the team facing a COVID-19 outbreak, it would make sense for the Nets to bring Kyrie Irving back to road games, at least.

