NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks put Josh Richardson on the trading block

After a rather underwhelming 2020-21 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, Josh Richardson may be on the move as per the latest NBA trade rumors. Richardson joined the Mavs last summer from the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that saw Seth Curry move in the other direction.

Josh Richardson was a regular starter for the Dallas Mavericks for the majority of the season and his presence made a difference on the defensive end. But Tim Hardaway Jr.'s purple patch forced Richardson to the bench and he played a limited role for the Mavs during the postseason.

As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Dallas Mavericks might be looking to move on from Josh Richardson this offseason.

'Dallas has actively explored trade scenarios involving Josh Richardson, sources said, in the event the swingman opts in to his 2021-22 player option," Fischer wrote.

Josh Richardson has a player option worth $11.6 million for the 2021-22 season. He can opt out and become a free agent, but a sub-par year with the Dallas Mavericks won't help him in free agency.

One way or the other, Josh Richardson does not have a future with the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 12.1 points per game last season, his lowest tally since his sophomore year. Richardson also lost his starting spot in the Mavs' lineup.

A change of scenery could help Josh Richardson, but entering free agency might not be his best course of action. He may be able to earn a similar salary if he becomes a free agent now, but he'd be better off proving his value this year to attract larger bids for his services next season.

If Richardson opts in, his eight-figure contract could help the Dallas Mavericks in matching salaries for a trade. The two-way swingman could try to resuscitate his value at a new destination and hit free agency in 2022.

Josh Richardson has until August 1st to exercise his player option. Only time will tell what course of action he'll take.

