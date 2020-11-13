NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks show interest in Zach LaVine trade

According to NBA trade rumors, Zach LaVine could have a new home this season, as the Dallas Mavericks join several suitors for his services. As the new NBA season approaches, this move could have a significant impact in the competitive Western Conference.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks look to pair another playmaker with Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer has reported that the Dallas Mavericks are looking to add a third star to their already promising duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Dallas Mavericks, among other teams, have inquired about the trade availability of Zach LaVine, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/MiZHgN7LNx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 12, 2020

This news comes hot on the heels of other NBA trade rumors linking the Dallas Mavericks with both Spencer Dinwiddie and Victor Oladipo.

The availability of Zach LaVine has been in question for a while, and though the Mavericks hope to deal for him, they are not the only ones who could get hold of the talented guard.

Zach LaVine set a career-high in points last season, averaging 25.5 PPG while shooting 38% from the three on eight attempts per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Zach LaVine could benefit the Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls

Advertisement

As NBA trade rumors have suggested, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to add an explosive wing to their starting lineup, but a player with more defensive prowess might end up catching their attention.

Last season, the Mavs had no problem scoring points, in the process, becoming the most efficient offense in NBA History. Yet, the LA Clippers were able to expose the Mavs' defensive deficiencies in the playoffs, and many other teams scored against Dallas in the regular season as well.

LaVine could certainly take their offense to another level, but the Dallas Mavericks have also shown interest in a more defensive-minded guard like Jrue Holiday.

Report: Dallas Mavericks interested in Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jrue Holiday https://t.co/iBnVfklewQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2020

It remains to be seen whom the Dallas Mavericks end up signing, but they could certainly put an enticing trade package together with the 18th and 31st picks in the NBA Draft as well as some valuable role players like Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber.