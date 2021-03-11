NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks actively shopping Kristaps Porzingis as per league executives 

After an inconsistent start to the Dallas Mavericks' season, they have been surrounded by constant NBA trade rumors, especially concerning star player and big-man Kristaps Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis was initially viewed as a long-term partner for superstar Luka Doncic but injuries hampered his growth and affected the Mavs' performances as well. Initial NBA trade rumors suggested that Kristaps Porzingis could indeed be on his way out, but Mavs owner Mark Cuban publicly declared the team had not engaged in trade discussions for their superstar.

However, the latest reports by Tim MacMahon suggest that several executives around the league have now started believing that a trade move for Kristaps Porzingis could be on the cards. He stated:

"Although Mavs owner Mark Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle publicly declared that the team had not engaged in trade discussions regarding Porzingis, the perception among executives around the league is that he is available."

People still blaming the Knicks for giving up on Porzingis too soon, or nah? https://t.co/PZE5jvA5xr — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) March 11, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: How can Kristaps Porzingis help teams who could avail his services?

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks in action

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game with a career-high 47.8% field goal percentage. Porzingis is currently playing as a center but can function as a power forward too, which could help a team play two big men at the same time.

His performances for the Mavs might not seem too impressive considering their expectations from him. However, his numbers are still impressive for any other team who would want to have him on board. Despite Porzingis not being as dominant in the paint as he should have been this season, he is still a threat and has shown improvement in that area recently.

Kristaps Porzingis' defensive rating through Valentine's Day: 119.5



In his last four games: 103.1



Small sample size theater and all that, but also evidence of his physical progress. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021

His size gives him an added advantage to make tough contested shots and protect the rim on the defensive end as well. If used properly, Kristaps Porzingis could be a beast of a player for any top team who wants to sign him, especially as the season enters a crucial juncture.

Kristaps Porzingis was named second-team All-Bubble in Orlando last year after averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was phenomenal in their 1st-round playoff matchup against the LA Clippers until a severe knee injury sidelined him. This further proves that he could be effective in the post-season as well.